Paris-2024: Azerbaijani Paraathlete Lamiya Valiyeva Qualified For Final
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani para athlete Lamiya Valiyeva (T13 category), who won
the 100-meter run at the Summer Paralympic Games held in the
capital of France on September 3, took part in her next test,
Azernews reports.
This time the athlete showed her skills in the distance of 400
meters.
The representative of Azerbaijan finished the qualifying round
in second place with a time of 56.51 seconds. The final stage will
take place on September 7.
It should be noted that Azerbaijani paralympians won 3 gold, 1
silver, and 3 bronze medals at Paris-2024.
