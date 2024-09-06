Kerala: Woman's Complaints About Threats Help Bust Organ Trafficking Racket; 3 Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A woman from Kadakkavoor has lodged a complaint, alleging that she was deceived with a job offer abroad and was almost made a victim of organ trafficking. The woman claimed that Ratheesh, a key figure in the organ trafficking racket, had threatened her and that her life was in danger. According to the complaint, the group had attempted to exploit her, despite her being visually impaired.



Following her complaint, the arrested Ratheesh and two others. Meanwhile, the police have intensified their investigation into the organ trafficking case.

Based on the information obtained from Ratheesh, the police arrested intermediaries Najumudeen and Sashi, both residents of Valanchery, Malappuram. The complainant has exposed the workings of the organ trafficking network. She revealed that Ratheesh, whom she knew personally, had lured her to Kochi under the pretense of securing a job abroad.

The complainant further stated that she was taken to a private hospital under the pretext of pre-employment medical tests. She was instructed to tell the doctor that she worked as a home nurse. During the tests, some health issues were identified, and the doctor recommended treatment. Realizing the deception, the woman refused to continue with the group, leading to threats against her. When she resisted, she was physically assaulted, according to her complaint.

The investigation led by the Varkala ASP, based on the complaint filed by the woman, uncovered links to an organ trafficking mafia. Police received information that at least 15 people, including Ratheesh, had already donated their kidneys. The authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The three arrested individuals are currently in remand, and the police are intensifying efforts to capture other members involved in the racket.