Irish Delegation Visits Ukraine's Energy Object Affected By Russian Attacks

As part of the visit by Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris to Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk discussed with the Irish delegation the need to expand assistance to Ukrainian power engineers.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.

“During the meeting, Simon Harris noted that the Irish Government had provided significant assistance to Ukraine and stressed the need to expand assistance not only from Ireland but also from other European countries. As a member of the European Council, he promised to explore the possibilities of attracting additional resources for Ukraine and to advocate for more active participation by EU countries in providing technical and financial assistance,” the report states.

Harris visited one of Ukraine's energy objects, which had been destroyed by Russian attacks. Kolisnyk showed the Irish delegation the consequences of enemy strikes and briefed partners on the needs of Ukraine's energy sector in terms of recovery efforts.

Since the Russian full-scale invasion started, Ukraine had received 17 humanitarian aid shipments from Ireland, totaling 224 tonnes. They included autotransformers, generators, power tools, gas equipment, etc.

A reminder that Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko discussed the provision of assistance in restoring the energy system with the ambassadors of Belgium and Italy .

