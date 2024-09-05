French President Appoints Michel Barnier As Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The French Presidential Palace announced on Thursday the appointment of French politician Michel Barnier as Prime Minister.

The Elysee said in a statement that French President Emmanuel asked Barnier to form a that seeks to "serve the country and the French."

The statement added that this appointment came after an "unprecedented" round of consultations in which Macron guaranteed in accordance with his constitutional duty, reminding the Prime and the future government to fulfill the conditions to be as stable as possible.

Barnier was the Republican Party's former Brexit negotiator for the European Union.

In the past few days, Macron received former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Franأ§ois Hollande, in addition to former Prime Ministers Gabriel Attal and Bernard Cazeneuve and from the right-wing Republican Party, Xavier Bertrand.

France experienced a state of instability about two months after the legislative elections, with the Left Alliance leading the way, while the Center Alliance supported by President Macron came in second place, while the far right failed and came in third place. (end)

