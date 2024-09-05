(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prutch's Garage Door Welcomes Kelvin Stevens as Partner and Principal Engineer

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prutch's Garage Door is proud to announce the appointment of Kelvin Stevens as Partner and Principal Engineer. Kelvin brings over 15 years of experience in mechanical engineering, project management, and preventative maintenance, with a strong foundation in the Nuclear and Steel industries. Most recently, Kelvin served as a contractor to the Department of Energy, where his leadership and expertise played a pivotal role in high-stakes engineering projects.In his new role at Prutch's Garage Door, Kelvin will be instrumental in expanding the company's footprint into the Colorado Springs market, while driving product development and ensuring quality control. Kelvin will also spearhead the management of complex commercial projects, in collaboration with Prutch's network of General Contractor partners.“I'm excited to join the incredible team at Prutch's Garage Door,” said Kelvin Stevens.“My goal is to not only help the company grow into the Colorado Springs market but also to advance our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovative solutions for our customers."Kelvin will be based out of Prutch's brand-new Colorado Springs location, where he will lead operations and continue to push the company's standards of excellence. His deep technical expertise and project management background make him an ideal fit to help Prutch's further establish itself as a leading name in garage door solutions, particularly within commercial sectors.Garrett Stevens, Owner of Prutch's Garage Door, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating,“Kelvin's expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow. His leadership will help us take on new challenges and complex projects, especially as we expand into the Colorado Springs area. I'm confident that with Kelvin on board, we'll continue delivering the exceptional service and quality Prutch's is known for.”Prutch's Garage Door is excited to embark on this next chapter of growth with Kelvin Stevens, confident that his skills and leadership will help bring the company to new heights.

