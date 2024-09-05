Nigeria’S Gas Surge: Ambitious Targets Meet Reality

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent statements by Nigeria's of State for Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, highlight progress in the country's sector.



Gas production is increasing from 7.5 billion cubic feet per day towards a target of 12 bcf/d. This growth aligns with Nigeria's broader strategy, but challenges remain.



Nigeria boasts vast reserves, estimated at 209.26 trillion cubic feet. This places the country among the top 10 globally in terms of proven reserves.



However, production has historically lagged behind potential. The current push to increase output is part of the "Decade of Gas" initiative launched in 2021.



The government aims to transform Nigeria into a gas-based economy by 2030. This ambitious goal faces several hurdles.







Infrastructure gaps, security concerns in the Niger Delta, and the need for significant investment pose challenges. Despite these obstacles, progress is being made.



Key projects are underway to support increased production and utilization. The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline and NLNG Train 7 project are notable examples.



These developments could significantly impact both domestic gas use and export capacity. The Petroleum Industry Act of 2021 has also played a role in reshaping the sector.



It aims to improve the regulatory environment and attract investment. However, some issues, such as gas flaring, remain inadequately addressed.



As Nigeria pursues its ga ambitions, the potential for economic transformation is clear. Successful development of the sector could drive industrialization, create jobs, and boost growth.



Yet, the path forward requires navigating complex challenges while capitalizing on the country's natural resources.

