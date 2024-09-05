Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against XPEL, Inc. (XPEL)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 7, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XPEL, Inc. (“XPEL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XPEL ) securities between November 8, 2023 and May 2, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On May 2, 2024, XPEL released its first quarter 2024 financial results, reporting only 5% revenue growth year-over-year, disclosing that the Company had been losing customers in the aftermarket channel.

On this news, XPEL's stock price fell $20.93, or 38.9%, to close at $32.86 per share on May 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) XPEL's competitors were siphoning an increasingly large segment of the market; (2) as a result, the Company's revenue growth became increasingly dependent upon existing customers and partners; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue growth for 2023 and 2024 dwindled; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

