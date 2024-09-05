Rivard Park Advisors, LLC Announces Rebranding To Lyons Manufacturing Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rivard Park Advisors, LLC is excited to announce a significant transformation and rebranding of its operations. On January 9th, 2024, Rivard Park Advisors, LLC acquired certain assets from the former Plast-O-Foam, LLC. Since that acquisition, the company has undergone substantial changes to enhance its offerings and capabilities.After a thorough evaluation of the company's strategic direction, Rivard Park Advisors, LLC has decided to rebrand. Effective immediately, the company will now operate under the name Lyons Manufacturing Group (d/b/a). This rebranding marks a new chapter for the company, reflecting its evolution and commitment to excellence in the injection molding industry.The Lyons Manufacturing Group will continue to deliver first-class products and services , building on the strong foundation established by Plast-O-Foam. The rebranding is part of a broader effort to better align with the company's vision and to enhance its market presence.The Lyons Manufacturing Group is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that clients have come to expect. As the company moves forward, it will continue to focus on delivering superior products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the market.For more information about Lyons Manufacturing Group and its offerings, please visit LyonsMG or contact Daniel Patterson.

