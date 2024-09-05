TTEC Recognized Globally With Multiple Workplace Culture Awards, Highlighting Link Between Engaged Employees And Best-In-Class Customer Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) and services innovator for AI-enhanced

CX with solutions from TTEC Engage

and TTEC Digital ,

has been recognized with numerous global workplace culture awards, proving that happy employees are the secret behind delivering exceptional customer experiences. These recognitions span multiple countries and highlight TTEC's success in creating a workplace that prioritizes diversity, employee development, well-being, and innovation.

Key Wins and Recognitions:





Honored among the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Won gold and silver at the 2024 HR Excellence Awards – Philippines

Named to UK's Best Workplaces 2024 for DevelopmentTM , WellbeingTM , and WomenTM

Recognized as one of Ireland's Best WorkplacesTM in Tech

Won double gold at the 2024 Gulf Customer Experience Awards in Dubai

Received three honors at the 2024 Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces in Europe awards Accepted two honors at the global Rally® Awards for innovative talent attraction

"At TTEC, we've always known that exceptional customer experiences start with engaged employees," said Shelly Swanback, President of TTEC. "These awards celebrate our commitment to creating an environment where all team members feel empowered, valued, and equipped to deliver their best work. By investing in our people, we are ultimately investing in the success of our clients and their customers."

TTEC's award-winning workplace culture combines strategic use of artificial intelligence (AI) to elevate the overall employee experience, a focus on impactful learning and development to help employees reach their full potential, and a tradition of celebrating wins, big and small, to recognize the team's hard work and achievements.

TTEC uses AI across the employee lifecycle from recruiting and hiring, to training, to providing tools that make it easier to work. Two examples include RealSkill, an immersive learning and simulation technology that accelerates speed to proficiency, and Let Me Know, an award-winning generative AI tool that puts the correct information at employees' fingertips when they need it while providing feedback to help improve the employee and customer experience.

"We've built a culture where hard work and reaching for the extraordinary go hand-in-hand with living life passionately," said Laura Butler, Chief People Officer for TTEC. "We believe in creating a workplace where everyone belongs, everyone's voice is heard, and our open-door policy is more than just words. It's through this genuine connection with our employees that we're able to continuously improve the experience and deliver exceptional value to both our team and our clients."

The diverse range of awards demonstrates TTEC's holistic approach to workplace culture, encompassing professional development, well-being, leadership, and talent attraction and retention. This employee-first strategy has proven instrumental in TTEC's ability to drive innovation and leadership in a rapidly evolving, AI-enhanced CX industry.

For more information about TTEC's award-winning workplace culture and CX solutions, visit .

