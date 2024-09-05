I. Schumann & Co. Explosion Victims File Lawsuit Against Responsible Parties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy Take Action Against Companies That Led to I. Schumann & Co. Explosion

- Jordan Lebovitz, lead attorney representing the plaintiffs

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy , a Cleveland-based law firm, filed a personal injury lawsuit on August 29, 2024, in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas (case number CV-24-102974) on behalf of eighteen (18) victims against Forest City Erectors, Inc. and R&T Sheet Metal Fabricators, after a catastrophic explosion occurred at the I. Schumann & Co. facility in Bedford, Ohio.

The explosion occurred on February 20, 2023, and resulted in loss of life, catastrophic injuries, and widespread damage. It has left the affected community grappling with the aftermath and seeking justice.

The legal action was filed, alleging negligence, failure to adhere to safety regulations, and disregard for the welfare of I. Schumann & Co. employees, as well as some of their spouses, Gregory T. Svoboda, Dena Renee Svoboda, Lonnie Gadson, Sr., Bernard Kerley, Carmela Kerley, Ronnie Lindsay, Glenn Taylor, Jesse Davis, Jr., Bruce Kelly, Sheldon Ward, Edwin Herrera, Sergio Reynolds, Ken Gannon, Deborah Gannon, Cory Jordan, and Carl Smith. The plaintiffs, represented by Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, are seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and compensatory and punitive damages for the pain and suffering, life-altering injuries, and permanent dysfunction as a result of the Defendants' actions and inactions.

"This lawsuit is a critical step towards holding those responsible for this tragedy accountable," said Jordan Lebovitz , lead attorney representing the plaintiffs. "The victims and their families deserve justice, and we are committed to ensuring that the full extent of the negligence that led to this disaster is brought to light."

About Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy have represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm's track record of success during the past nine decades means they're known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy are dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit .



Cassandra Baucher

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

+1 (216) 694-5250

email us here

