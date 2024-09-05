New Children’S Book LINOLEUM LIZARDS Celebrates Friendship And Acceptance In The Face Of An Unexpected Challenge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Young artist explores different perspectives in new light-hearted tale from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oregon City-based artist Ivy Rain has been dreaming up stories since early childhood. From picture to comic strips, Rain draws from her vivid imagination and the wonder of nature to spark creativity and meaningful conversations. In her first published book, Rain captivates young minds and imparts a powerful message on friendship with the help of some not-so average amphibians. Heavily influenced by Polish painter Zdzisław Beksińsk , Japanese filmmaker, animator and artist Hayao Miyazaki and Japanese manga artist Kamome Shiarhama , Rain uses her own artistic talents to create a unique children's comic book centered on four lizard friends.

In“Linoleum Lizards,” lizards Paul, Scally, Baby Dee and Billip are in for a big surprise when a human invades the abandoned home they inhabit. Relying on an unexpected ally for help, the group comes up with a plan, but when things go awry, they begin to question their motives. Introducing readers to the concept of sympathy, Rain considers how the group of friends must change their perspectives to solve their problem. And in learning to accept each other's differences, the group comes to see their perceived dilemma in a whole new light.

“Linoleum Lizards” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and .

About the Author:

Ivy Rain is an artist who works primarily in ink and pen drawings and digital art. She finds inspiration in nature and enjoys hiking, gardening, biking, camping and spending time at the beach. She lives in Oregon City, Oregon.

To learn more about Ivy, the book and the Linoleum Lizards project, please visit their website or any of their social media profiles.

Facebook: Linoleum Lizard, LLC

Instagram: @linoleumlizards

X: @LinoleumLizards

Media Contact: Ivy Rain

Available for interviews: Author, Ivy Rain

