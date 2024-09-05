New Launch: The All-New 2025 Malibu M230

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu BoatsTM, the global leader in towboat sales, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new ultra-luxury 2025 Malibu M230 and its industry-leading premium features including the all-new Malibu Command CenterTM.



The new M230 has been designed from the hull up to be the leader in its class, setting a new benchmark in engineering, design, performance, comfort, luxury, and onboard features.

Sitting at 23 feet long with a dry weight of 6,750 pounds, the M230 is designed to impress and perform at the highest levels. With capacity for 16 people or 2,256 pounds, a total ballast of 4,102 pounds, including Power Wedge IIITM, and a 74-gallon fuel capacity, the M230 is perfectly equipped to power even the most action-packed day on the water.

Interior Features:

The Bow - Sophisticated and Flexible

The M230 boasts an interior specifically designed for comfort and luxury, ensuring that everyone onboard has the best seat in the house.

Starting in the bow, the M230 features a walkthrough bow seating area offering Malibu's famously plush seating for two adults. The M230's high freeboard ensures that passengers in its signature bow sit low in the boat where they will enjoy a spray-free ride, protected from the elements even in rough water. Should more seating be needed in the bow, Malibu's patented, storable Natalie Seat back and filler cushion can be quickly installed to provide additional space. The Natalie Seat also doubles as a handy windbreak for the lounge and cockpit.

The upholstery throughout the M230 features the signature M-Series diamond stitching on the vinyl accent panels, adding a premium flourish to the ultra-plush seating onboard. Meanwhile, multiple built-in cup holders and wireless charging docks can be found throughout the boat, ensuring that your crew's drinks are always nearby, and their phones are ready to capture the action.

The Lounge: Luxurious Comfort

Moving into the lounge, the observer seat boasts Malibu's new Raise-&-Laze ArmrestTM. At the push of a button, a plush upholstered armrest raises up from the seat edge to make the observer seat even more comfortable.

For the ultimate in social versatility, the optional MaxPivotTM seat converts the wraparound lounge seating from a standard bench seat, into a dining table. It's the perfect space for an on the water lunch with friends. When the table is not needed, the MaxPivot seat can instantly convert into either a sunbed or a rear-facing seat, ensuring that everybody can take in the action behind the boat.

The Transom: A Unique Social Area

The M230's transom boasts the E-Z Stash Board LockerTM, a full-width rear storage tray system. Here, the sun pad effortlessly flips up in three sections (two gull wings and the central walkway section) all supported on gas spring-assisted hinges, to reveal a spacious wet storage area specifically designed for boards, wet lifejackets, and plenty of other watersports gear.

When it's time to relax at the sand bar or enjoy some time out from the action, the Max-Relax Sundeck LoungersTM adds two versatile backrests that can be set facing either toward the cockpit - for onboard socializing - or out over the stern, creating a unique, relaxing social hub at the transom. Built-in cup holders, optional transom misters, and remote stereo hub further add to the comfort and convenience offered by this area of the boat.

Staying at the stern, easily removable filler cushion at the transom can be quickly lifted to reveal a triple-layer soft grip decking passage underneath. This creates an unbroken path of soft grip leading from the bow of the boat all the way to the swim platform, ensuring that nobody needs to step on the upholstery or vinyl while moving through the entire boat.

The 2025 Malibu Command Center

All 2025 Malibu models, including the M230, proudly feature Malibu's industry-leading Malibu Command CenterTM. Set to define the next generation of Malibu user experiences, the all-new Malibu Command Center is housed in a completely redesigned, sleek, dashboard design built to Malibu's demanding standards. The Command Center boasts two new ultra-high-pixel-density touchscreen displays that are brighter and more detailed than our previous design and offer ideal visibility in both very low light conditions and in direct sunlight.

The ultra-wide touchscreen display now spans 15.8”, effortlessly delivering immersive viewing without compromising the captain's forward line of sight. The secondary 8” touchscreen display allows quick access to deeper functionality to customize the lounge of your Malibu including music, lighting, comfort and convenience.

Both screens display spectacular new animated graphics thanks to a new, faster processor. And, both screens have been engineered for the demanding marine environment, benefitting from the security and reliability of IP67-rated waterproofing.

Malibu's 2025 mOS Malibu Operating System

The 2025 Malibu Command Center runs on Malibu's brand-new Operating System (mOS) that is faster, more robust, and easier to use than ever before. The all-new mOS features customizable graphics themes with driver and rider profiles that deliver a new, more immersive experience for everyone on board. mOS ensures that all the boat's key information is always easily visible while control of crucial systems is as simple as a few finger taps.

In addition to putting complete control over Malibu's legendary Surf Gate® Fusion and Power Wedge® III systems at your fingertips, mOS includes pre-loaded model-specific, customizable watersports presets that can be accessed, instantly ready to generate world-class wakes and waves, ensuring memorable adventures for any skill level.

And to ensure that every day out on the water ends where it began, navigation is now included in the Command Center as standard. Meanwhile, the convenient Go Home button automatically drains the ballast tanks, disengages cruise control, and stows Surf Gate Fusion and Power Wedge III, while you enjoy a relaxing ride back to the dock.

The Helm

The M230's helm is engineered for total comfort, ease-of-use and convenience, from the helm seat to the controls and the steering wheel, every detail has been carefully thought through to ensure the driving experience is both accessible and thrilling.

A freshly introduced steering wheel takes center stage in front of the driver. Sleek and newly contoured, the steering wheel has been ergonomically designed to ensure that the captain can drive the boat in total comfort and style, all day long. The nearby redesigned phone holder boasts dual-coil ultra-fast wireless charging and single-handed operation, ensuring that your phone is easily accessible and ready to capture all the action.

The captain's seat, which swivels and slides for maximum social flexibility, has an optional powered adjustment feature. At the press of a button, the seat raises or lowers to ensure that every driver is as comfortable as possible.

G10+ Tower: Entertainment & Convenience

First introduced on 2024 models, the G10+ Tower is packed with an exciting array of technology and features designed to make both the rider and everyone's experience on board unforgettable. Built-in RGB lighting can be controlled from the helm to create a personalized mood on board, while overhead lights illuminate the lounge as you stow your gear at the end of the day. Optional tower misters ensure everyone is cooled down even on the hottest days. The G10+ boasts Malibu's fully electric Power Tower feature, ensuring that it can be quickly folded down with the turn of a dial, allowing the boat to effortlessly pass under bridges or stow in a boathouse or garage.

All-new for 2025, Malibu now offers Wet Sounds Rev 12 Tower Speakers with multi-sync RGB lighting, bringing unprecedented volume and sound quality to your on-water experience. Buyers can also select from a comprehensive non-metallic color selection on the speaker and tower, ensuring a customizable tower design that matches their boat exterior.

Below the Water: Engine and Surf Systems

The Malibu M230's surf experience is of course shaped by Malibu's world-famous Surf Systems, including Surf Gate® Fusion and Power Wedge® III. In combination with Malibu's in-house-built Monsoon M6Di engine or optional 607 HP, supercharged LT4 engine and the six hard-tank ballast system on board, riders of every level can enjoy an unforgettable surf experience tailored to their specific needs.

Offering unmatched performance, fuel economy, reliability, and sound reduction, the Malibu M6Di engine offers accessible maintenance, a quieter ride, and improved stability, alongside power and torque levels that ensure the perfect wave for every rider, every time, no problem.

Malibu's Surf Gate® Fusion is the world's first fully integrated surf system, creating the perfect wave at the simple touch of a button. Riders can choose to control their wave in real-time with Malibu's Surf Band wearable controller as well. Power Wedge® III works in perfect harmony with Surf Gate Fusion, allowing for even further control and customization of the wake or wave for a perfect riding session.

The M230 includes six hard ballast tanks for a total ballast of 2,302 lbs. Controlled by the Malibu Command Center, the Hard Tank Ballast system ensures a consistently powerful and customizable surf wake, without the need for shifting passengers, belongings, or ballast bags around.

Industry-First: AIS Ballast Flush System

In another industry first, Malibu Boats is now the only wakeboat company to offer an advanced, convenient Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) ballast flush system upgrade option on all 2025 Malibu models. The user simply connects a freshwater line to a single flush connection located at the transom and, at the press of a button on the Command Center, the AIS system automatically flushes every part of the hard tank ballast system, from seacock to thru-hull, ensuring a complete flush of the system every time, with minimal user effort.

An optional AIS/Salt Rinse Kit is also now available with every new Malibu trailer, further simplifying the Malibu boat ownership experience.

All-New Hi-Def Boat Builder

Alongside the rollout of these masterful innovations and technologies, Malibu Boats announces the launch of its new online consumer boat builder tool. This advanced new tool has been built from the ground up as a showcase of the vast customizability of Malibu Boats, brilliantly empowering users to build the boat of their dreams. The new boat builder tool is set to transform the industry's conventional boat builder resources by offering easy-to-use control over the interior, exterior, and included features of their boat.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of recreational powerboat brands. A preeminent innovator in the industry, the company's products serve those whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Contact information: Malibu Boats Marketing Communications ...