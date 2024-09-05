Smash Melon Launches Watermelon Seed Protein Powder: A New Protein Source For Health-Conscious Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smash Melon Pouch

Smash Melon Nutritional Panel

Smash Melon Pancakes & Smoothie

This product offers a complete plant-based protein in just a single ingredient-addressing dietary, allergenic, and nutritional needs in an unprecedented manner.

DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smash Melon, a new brand in the and wellness industry, recently launched with its flagship product: Watermelon Seed Protein Powder . They have positioned themselves entirely around this protein source, demonstrating their belief in the innovation.A New Standard in Plant-Based ProteinSmash Melon Watermelon Seed Protein Powder is a plant-based, additive-free, and allergen free protein option crafted from a single ingredient-watermelon seeds. This focus on simplicity and purity sets a new standard in the industry.Smash Melon's watermelon seed protein powder provides a complete plant-based protein, meaning they offer a complete amino acid profile essential for muscle repair, growth, and overall health. In one serving, it contains 22 grams of protein with zero "Net Carbs” (Total Carbohydrates - Dietary Fiber). It also contains less than 1g of total sugars, zero cholesterol, zero sodium, zero trans fat, and zero added sugars. Plus, the seeds naturally contain significant micronutrients such as iron, potassium, and calcium.Addressing the Needs of a Health-Conscious AudienceThe simplicity of the product enables it to exist within the most common dietary restrictions, including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Kosher, Top 9 Allergen Free, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, and more. To top that off, it is naturally neutral tasting. These factors combined translate to a high degree of predictability and versatility in the kitchen.Check it out!Smash Melon is now available for purchase through their website and on Amazon, with shipping available across the United States.For more information about Smash Melon, please visit or follow their social media (@smashmelonco)Media Contact:...

Benjamin Wadden

Smash Melon

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Smash Melon Review

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.