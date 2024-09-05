U.S. Postal Service Proposes Temporary Rate Changes For 2024 Holiday Shipping Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

U.S. Postal Service filed notice today with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price change for some package services for the 2024 peak holiday season. This temporary price adjustment is to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.

The planned peak-season pricing, which was approved by the governors of the Postal Service on Aug. 8, would affect prices on the following commercial and retail domestic competitive parcels: Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM) and USPS Ground Advantage. No other products or services would be affected. Pending favorable review by the PRC, the temporary rates would go into effect at midnight Central on Oct. 6 and remain in place until midnight Central on Jan. 19, 2025.



This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service's commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices.

As a strategic part of the Delivering for America 10-year plan, these temporary changes will support the Postal Service in creating

a revitalized organization capable of achieving our public service mission - providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week - in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended.



The planned price changes include:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage : Zone 1-4

Commercial:







$0.30 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.



$0.45 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.



$0.75 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Zone 5-9







$0.70 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$1.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$2.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $7.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

USPS Ground Advantage Zone 5-9







$0.35 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$0.75 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$1.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $5.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage : Zone 1-4

Retail:







$0.40 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.



$0.55 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs



$0.95 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $4.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs

Priority Mail Zone 5-9







$0.90 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$1.45 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$3.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $8.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs

USPS Ground Advantage Zone 5-9







$0.50 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$1.00 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$2.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $5.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs

Priority Mail Express :

Commercial :







$1.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.



$1.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$1.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.



$3.95 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$3.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.



$7.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.



$8.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs $13.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Retail :







$1.10 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.



$2.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$2.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.



$4.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$3.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.



$9.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.



$9.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs $16.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

The PRC will review the proposed prices before they are scheduled to take effect Oct. 6. Complete USPS price filings, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website's Daily Listings section at prc/dockets/daily . Price change tables are also available on the Postal Explorer website at .

Notably, the Postal Service has some of the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer great values in shipping.

