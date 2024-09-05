(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's trade surplus reached $4.828 billion in August 2024, according to the of Development, Industry, Trade and Services MDIC .



This figure marks a significant 49.9% decrease compared to August 2023, falling short of economists' expectations. However, Brazil's overall trade performance for 2024 remains positive despite this setbac .



In the first eight months of 2024, Brazil accumulated a trade surplus of $62.37 billion. This represents a 1.7% increase from the same period in 2023.



Strong exports in soybeans, corn, and beef contributed to this positive performance. Nevertheless, regional disparities were evident, with São Paulo facing particular challenges.







São Paulo, Brazil's economic powerhouse, experienced a trade deficit of $366.2 million in May 2024. This marked a staggering 302.4% deterioration compared to May 2023.



A sharp decline in manufacturing exports and increased imports of consumer goods caused this poor performance.

Brazil's Trade Surplus Shrinks in August 2024 Amid Global Headwinds

Several factors influenced the lower surplus in August 2024. Global economic uncertainties dampened demand for Brazilian exports.



Meanwhile, commodity price fluctuations affected export earnings. Currency exchange rates and seasonal factors also played a role in the lower surplus.



Agribusiness exports remained robust despite a slight decline. Coffee, cellulose, and sugar exports performed well during this period.



The manufacturing sector showed resilience, offsetting declines in other areas. However, mining exports decreased moderately due to global market conditions.



Looking ahead, the Brazilian government projects a total trade surplus of $74 billion for 2024.



This figure represents a 25.7% decrease from the record $98.8 billion surplus in 2023. Economists are closely watching Brazil's trade performance due to its impact on economic health.



Brazil's ability to maintain a strong trade surplus remains crucial for its economic recovery. The country must navigate global economic challenges while leveraging its strengths in key export sectors.



As Brazil adapts to changing global trade dynamics, its economic resilience will face tests. The coming months will reveal how well Brazil can balance its trade performance.



Maintaining a positive trade balance will be essential for the country's economic stability. Brazil's diverse export sectors may provide a buffer against global economic uncertainties.

