Turkiye Will Review All-Inclusive System
By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye, one of the most attractive tourist destinations, is
preparing for a gradual revision of the all inclusive system in
hotels as part of the strategy to receive 80 million tourists in
2028, Azernews reports.
The Turkiye newspaper claims this, noting that the Ministry of
Culture and tourism of the republic intends to give priority to the
development of new areas of tourism: gastronomic, cultural,
medical.
The representative of the Ankara Association of Young
Businessmen, Mustafa Korkyt ata, whose statements are quoted by the
publication, noted that all inclusive has turned into a system of
"consumer terror".
According to him, calculations show that the percentage of food
return from a plate in hotels with the all inclusive system reaches
65%.
"220-400 grams of food are thrown out per person per day. In
other words, food waste in these hotels costs 50 billion liras
($1.5 billion) per year, so the number of facilities where this
system is used will be reduced," he said.
The businessman also said that under the new system, hotels will
be able to cooperate with local catering establishments.
"Tourists will be picked up from hotels in the evenings, take walks
through the city centers, and then take them to dinner at
restaurants with which contracts have been signed."
With such a system, shopkeepers will also have more income,
Korkutata said.
Representatives of the Turkish tourism industry have repeatedly
made proposals to revise the all inclusive format, including
offering a "pay as much as you use" model.
