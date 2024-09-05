Council Of Europe Justice Ministers Adopt Declaration On Special Tribunal For Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministers of Justice of Council of Europe member and observer states have adopted a declaration outlining a series of principles to address critical justice and accountability issues related to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

This is said in a press release issued following a meeting in Vilnius, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ministers reaffirmed the need to set up an effective special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, capable of delivering justice by holding accountable those who bear the greatest responsibility,” the declaration reads.

The ministers welcomed the contributions of the Council of Europe and the European Union to consultations within the Core Group, where the establishment of the tribunal under the auspices of the Council has emerged as a realistic option.

“The Special Tribunal should enjoy broad cross-regional support to guarantee its legitimacy, says the declaration,” the declaration notes.

The Ministers also acknowledged that, under certain conditions and where the applicable law so permits, certain procedural steps in absentia in the prosecution of international crimes may serve the interests of justice.

The Ministers also commended the process of Ukraine's ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court as an important step forward for international justice.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine, together with its partners, is working on the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and individual states supported the establishment of special tribunal.

In April, at the conference“Restoring Justice for Ukraine” in The Hague, 44 states approved a special declaration calling for strengthening joint efforts to ensure a proper investigation into Russian crimes committed in the war against Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for all violations of international law.

Photo: Lithuania's Justice Ministry