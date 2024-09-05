Lenovo Becomes Global Partner Of Formula 1® In Renewed Deal

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Formula 1® and Lenovo have today announced the extension of its partnership that will see the giant elevated to a Global Partner in a multi-year renewal starting from the beginning of 2025. As part of the deal, Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo Group, will become Global Partner of F1.

As a Global Partner of Formula 1, Lenovo will continue to provide F1 with state-of-the-art devices, solutions and services to support the delivery of Grands Prix at track and remotely. Under the agreement, Lenovo will serve as the title sponsor for two races per season and Lenovo and Motorola will have increased trackside branding at events.

Since 2022, Lenovo technology has been at the heart of F1's operations as an Official Partner. Through its on-site High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, servers and edge devices, Lenovo has been supporting Formula 1 in its delivery of its best-in-class broadcast product, bringing the drama and excitement of F1 to millions of fans around the world, with a truly global team that's always-on. Lenovo hardware – including laptops, workstations, desktop computers and monitors, as well as tablets and Motorola smartphones – provide F1 staff with high-quality equipment to create engaging, customised content for the sport's ever expanding and passionate fanbase.

Additionally, Lenovo's Asset Recovery Service supports F1's wider sustainability strategy, alongside its efforts to reduce emissions and reach Net Zero by 2030. Lenovo's Asset Recovery Service helps ensure that retired computing hardware is recycled in a socially and environmentally conscious manner. Since the beginning of the partnership, F1 has sustainably disposed 95% of obsolete hardware, which ultimately helps to reduce costs and mitigate security risks through reliable data destruction with enhanced security.

Throughout the partnership, Lenovo has aimed to integrate smarter technology into the sport. The world's first kiss-activated trophies at the FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2023 and FORMULA 1 LENOVO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2023, along with this year's laurel wreath design, combining tradition and innovation, elevated the podium celebrations and serve as strong symbols of Lenovo's drive for purposeful design and cutting-edge technology.

In recent years, F1 has seen a significant growth in popularity, with increased television audiences, record attendance and fan engagement across all platforms. Both F1 and Lenovo share a commitment to sustainability and the exploration of next generation technologies, like Lenovo AI PCs, AI-enabled Motorola smartphones and AR/VR solutions.

Through direct collaboration between F1's technical teams and Lenovo's Centres of Excellence, highly innovative solutions are being found to a variety of challenges, such as the use of onsite and Edge Compute AI solutions to improve operational efficiency during live F1 broadcasts. Together, F1 and Lenovo will continue to build on years of successful collaboration to develop the future of the sport.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO and President of Formula 1 said:

“I am delighted that Lenovo will become a Global Partner of Formula 1. Since joining the sport Lenovo's creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1's ambitions to create more once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans. Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to continuing our work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world's most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”

Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO of Lenovo, said:

"We are thrilled to elevate our partnership to the next level becoming a Global Partner of Formula 1. Our vision at Lenovo is to harness the power of AI to create a smarter, more inclusive, and sustainable world, accessible to everyone. Through our groundbreaking partnerships, like the one with Formula 1, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance. Together, we're not just shaping the future of technology and motorsport, but we're also ensuring that cutting-edge technological advancements benefit all, creating unforgettable experiences no matter where they are in the world."

Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo, said:

“When we embarked on our journey with F1 three years ago, we knew they were the right partner for Lenovo as our brand values seamlessly aligned for a smarter, faster, and more sustainable future. Seeing our high-performance technology implemented across every level of the F1 organization fills us with pride, and our close collaboration together has just begun. We look forward to taking our partnership to newer heights and continue having Lenovo's AI-ready hardware, as well as our solutions and services, transform and benefit the fan experience worldwide.”

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub

