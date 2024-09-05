Cymbio Launches Cymagery AI, First-Of-Its-Kind Offering Designed To Expedite Product Content Uploads

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new offering allows customers to reduce workload by over 70% by eliminating the need for manual image upload and editing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbio , the leading marketplace and dropship for brands, today announced the launch of "Cymagery AI," a revolutionary image upload and editing suite that allows customers to ultimately accelerate their go-to timeline through automatic image editing and sizing.

The number of online marketplaces has grown in recent years, and this surge shows no signs of stopping. While this growth enables sellers to reach new audiences, it also adds more administrative work, as each marketplace has their own set of image requirements. This, alongside copyright compliance requisites of many of the images themselves, results in hours of tedious and frustrating manual labor, cropping and resizing images to meet the requirements of each marketplace.

Cymbio's Cymagery AI automates the entire process, from image upload to verifying copyright compliance, reducing administrative workload by over 70%. Key features include:



Image Sizing - Automatically adjust image size, margins, and file names

Image Conversion - Convert image types to every format (PNG, JPEG, TIFF, and more)

Photo Editing - Edit and remove backgrounds

Instant AI-generated swatches

Auto-crop and automatic face detection

Expanding images And more.

This is the only product suite that enables complete automation of the order synchronization process for online marketplaces, expedites time-to-market for sellers, and reaches new audiences faster.

"Cymbio is dedicated to helping our clients bring their products to market as quickly and seamlessly as possible. Enabling our customers to automate and streamline much of their operations makes this a reality," said Roy Avidor, Co-Founder and CEO of Cymbio. "The launch of Cymagery AI is the latest way we're allowing our customers to save their most valued asset - their time. While image editing and verification is an important part of the process for online sellers, it historically has introduced a host of manual tasks. Cymagery AI allows our customers to continue to scale without the hassle of manual work that typically goes along with it, allowing them to eliminate these tedious tasks, and focus on growing their business."

The new suite will be available now at [ ].

For more information on Cymbio and its products visit .

About Cymbio

Founded in 2015, Cymbio is a trailblazing leader specializing in brand-to-retailer connectivity to generate growth and maximize revenues. Cymbio empowers its customers to streamline their operations and automate all processes across marketplaces, dropship retailers, and social commerce.

Leading global brands such as New Balance, Balmain, Authentic Brands Group, Lacoste, Camper, and thousands of retailers, marketplaces, department stores, and boutiques (such as Farfetch, Nordstrom, Kohl's, Macy's, ASOS, Saks, Urban Outfitters, Tiktok, and more) choose Cymbio as their solution for their digital commerce growth.

Media Contact

Courtney Tolbert

[email protected]



SOURCE Cymbio