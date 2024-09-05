Veganz And Döhler Develop New Innovative Technology For Mililk® Production

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz and Döhler develop new innovative for Mililk® production

Ludwigsfelde, 5 September 2024 – Veganz Group AG has joined forces with Döhler Group to develop a new for the production of Mililk® milk alternatives. With the new innovative process, the popular organic Veganz Mililk® products can now be produced more efficiently and cost-optimised. The production steps have been reduced and the already low energy requirement in production has been further reduced. The popular almond and oat-based alternatives are produced at the Ludwigsfelde site.

'We are very pleased to be able to make the production of Mililk® products much more efficient, sustainable and scalable while maintaining the same quality thanks to the new process developed together with Döhler Group SE in recent months,' says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG.

According to the Mililk® principle: 'Shake it – to make it! Make as much as you want, when you want!', the companies have developed a comfortable alternative. Thanks to the new technology, the existing Mililk® range can continue to grow. Mililk® Drops, an innovative alternative to coffee creamers, are currently being developed alongside products for the food service sector. Mililk® products are available from dm, Rewe, Bünting, Roastmarket and Amazon, among others.



About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

About Döhler Döhler is a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and nutrition industry. Döhler is all about mastering sensory performance and nutrition. Being sustainable by nature, Döhler helps to nourish the world better: Good for people – Good for planet.® Döhler's ingredients are derived from natural raw materials. The comprehensive product portfolio of natural ingredients ranges from natural flavours, natural colours, natural health ingredients, a broad range of plant-based ingredients to ingredient systems and end-to-end solutions. With more than 50 production sites, 75 offices and application centres, Döhler creates value for customers in over 160 countries. More than 9,500 dedicated employees, including 1,000 people in R&D, focused on science, technology and innovation are committed to making Döhler's customers successful. “WE BRING IDEAS TO LIFE.” describes Döhler's integrated and entrepreneurial approach to innovation. This also includes innovation services, market intelligence, advice on food safety and microbiology as well as sensory & consumer science. Döhler also runs its own venture unit with more than 85 active ventures. Smart ideas have a way of becoming great products.





