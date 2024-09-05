Govt Set To Finalise FAME 3 Electric Mobility Scheme In Coming Months

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

5 (KNN) The is expected to finalise the third phase of its flagship electric mobility adoption scheme, Faster Adoption and of Hybrid and Electric (FAME), within the next month or two, according to Union Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy said an inter-ministerial group is actively working on inputs for the new phase, aiming to address the challenges faced in the earlier stages of the scheme.

FAME 3 will replace the temporary Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which is set to expire in September. The second phase of FAME, launched in 2019 with an initial budget of Rs 10,000 crore for three years, was later extended until March 2024 with an additional Rs 1,500 crore.

The programme's goal was to support the adoption of 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5 lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger cars, and 7,000 electric buses.

"Suggestions are being taken into account for FAME 3, especially to address the shortcomings of FAME 1 and FAME 2," Kumaraswamy said.

He noted that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has provided recommendations, which are being reviewed by the inter-ministerial group to ensure a comprehensive plan.

When asked about the timeline for FAME 3, the minister said, "I believe it will be cleared within one to two months."

He also indicated that the proposal could be presented to the Union Cabinet soon for approval, as further suggestions are being considered to strengthen the scheme.

On the issue of unsold inventory among automobile dealers, Kumaraswamy said the ministry had received requests from the industry and was exploring ways to provide support.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Assocham event.

FAME 3 is anticipated to play a critical role in accelerating India's shift towards electric vehicles, building on the lessons learned from the first two phases to create a more effective framework for electric mobility adoption.

(KNN Bureau)