New Transformer Installed And Energized In Downtown Lebanon Substation

READING, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) subsidiary doing business as Met-Ed in southeastern Pennsylvania, recently energized a new transformer at its substation near Third and Willow streets in Lebanon to enhance electric service reliability for more than 7,000 customers in the city, North Lebanon Township and West Lebanon Township.

The substation's previous transformer experienced a failure in early June and could not be repaired. A mobile substation provided temporary service to customers in the area until the new transformer was installed to help ensure long-term grid stability.

John Hawkins,

FirstEnergy's President, Pennsylvania : "Resolving this critical issue was a top priority, and we expect this to strengthen the reliability of electric service provided to our Lebanon customers. We engineered a solution, identified a spare transformer with the capacity to handle the electrical load and put our crews to work to safely and quickly install the unit. I am pleased to report the new transformer is in-service and operating as designed."

Met-Ed's substation near Third and Willow streets is particularly important because it supplies electricity to the underground distribution network that powers much of Lebanon's core downtown.

The new transformer measures 13-feet tall by 12-feet wide and weighs more than 100,000 pounds. A large crane hoisted the unit over the substation fence and onto a concrete foundation. Electricians also pulled cables through the newly installed underground conduit, connecting the transformer with electrical equipment housed within the substation's control building.

Crews worked extended hours for three weeks to connect the transformer before testing and calibrating the unit to ensure it functioned properly. The transformer was energized in late July. The mobile substation has been disconnected and is ready for deployment.

More investments are planned in nearby West Lebanon at another Met-Ed substation. Engineers and crews are preparing for another new transformer to be installed. Additional updates will be provided as the delivery of the transformer, which is expected in the next 18 to 24 months, gets closer.

The work is part of Energize365, a multi-year grid evolution program focused on transmission and distribution investments that will deliver the power FirstEnergy's customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow. With planned investments of $26 billion between 2024 and 2028, the program will create a smarter, more secure grid that will meet and exceed reliability targets and accommodate electric vehicles, the electrification of homes and businesses and clean energy sources.

