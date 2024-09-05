Prince Mired Visits Accessible Voting Center In Aqaba Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 5 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chairperson of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, visited a secondary school in Aqaba on Wednesday that has been designated as a model center for persons with disabilities.The Council stated that this visit is part of a broader initiative by Prince Mired to assess the accessibility of polling stations for persons with disabilities.During the visit, he inspected the facilities and polling rooms, emphasizing the importance of ensuring all necessary accessibility measures are in place and addressing any challenges that could hinder the participation of voters with disabilities.In preparation for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 10, the Independent Election Commission, in partnership with the Council, has equipped 95 polling stations across the Kingdom to accommodate persons with disabilities.The initiative includes staff and volunteer training on effective communication with disabled voters and a media awareness campaign to ensure all voters, including those with disabilities, are well-informed about the electoral process.