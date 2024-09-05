Qatar Airways Voted 'World's Best MICE Airline' And 'Middle East's Best MICE Airline' For Second Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Airways announced that it has been voted the 'World's Best MICE Airline 2024' at the World MICE Awards held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Sep. 4, 2024. The airline was also voted 'Middle East's Best MICE Airline 2024' by experts.

The World MICE Awards honor industry leaders for furthering global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism. This is the second consecutive year Qatar Airways has been lauded with this recognition.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori, said: "Qatar Airways is proud to have received the World's Best MICE Airline and Middle East's Best MICE Airline 2024 awards for the second year in a row. This recognition serves as a testament to our efforts in advancing the global MICE industry through our one-stop digital travel solution, QMICE, which offers exclusive fares, significant travel flexibility, and exclusive benefits for MICE professionals."

"QMICE, along with our award-winning service as well as business class Qsuite and the highly-anticipated Qsuite Next Gen, ensures that we always offer our customers a stylish and convenient travel experience to over 170 destinations - both onboard and through our five-star award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, which supports Doha as a leading venue for MICE," he added.