Michael Baker International Promotes Joe Brenner To Technical Director, Bridge Technologies

Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Joe Brenner has been promoted to Technical Director, Bridge Technologies. In this role, Mr. Brenner will build upon his demonstrated and engineering expertise to drive the vision and advancement of the firm's cutting-edge technologies for bridges, tunnels and other transportation structures. He will lead the strategy and implementation of technology and innovation related to building information modeling (BIM), software, automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Since our company was founded in 1940, Michael Baker has built its legacy – and full continuum of solutions – on a diverse culture of innovation. In this spirit, our Bridge Practice team develops and utilizes the latest technology to improve infrastructure and make the communities we serve safer, more accessible, more sustainable and more livable," said Tony

Hunley, P.E., S.E., Ph.D., National Director, Bridge Services, at Michael Baker International. "In his new role, Joe will collaborate across our organization to ensure alignment and implementation of our technology strategies to ensure that our firm delivers the biggest impact for our clients throughout the full life cycle of their structures. I look forward to partnering with Joe as we apply technology to promote collaboration, improve efficiency and deliver enhanced solutions for our clients."

Mr.

Brenner has 17 years of experience in the transportation industry, including the last three with Michael Baker. He most recently served as Regional Technical Manager – BIM for Bridges, where he developed innovative model-centric design processes for delivering digital data as contract documentation, developing contract drawings, visual inspection of all bridge components in 3D, and other value-added enhancements. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Brenner served as a Lead Structural Engineer at WSP USA and a Structural Designer at Gannett Fleming.

He has developed modeling and implemented digital delivery for several state Departments of Transportation, including Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He is proficient in many

BIM/modeling software platforms and has been active in national research to establish BIM for Infrastructure standards including Level of Development and Data Dictionary efforts.

Mr.

Brenner leads a task group for the AASHTO Transportation Pooled Fund - BIM for Infrastructure TPF-5(480), serves a contributor to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Joint Technical Committee on Electronic Engineering Standards (JTCEES), the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) PA Digital Delivery Workspace Group, and the AASHTO & National Steel Bridge Alliance (NSBA) Task Group 15 – Data Modeling for Interoperability.

Mr.

Brenner holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit

.

