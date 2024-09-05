Powermarket Launches New 100 Percent Clean Energy Service To Offset Businesses' Carbon Footprint

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A view of PowerMarket's software dashboard for REC users. At an arm's length away, users can find data on the number of RECs purchased and retired, their environmental impact, the official REC certificates, and more.

PowerMarket Already Supports 950+ MW of Community Solar; New Offering Provides Certificates to Companies Who Value Sustainable Practices

- Alli DiGiacomo, Sustainable Design Specialist, CTA ArchitectsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerMarket, a leading community solar subscriber acquisition and management company, today announced the launch of its clean energy service. 100 Percent Clean Energy service, designed to expand the universe of businesses that are able to access clean energy to offset their carbon footprint, and to promote their sustainability practices. The new offering builds on PowerMarket's industry-leading Community Solar subscriber management service, which makes clean energy more accessible to households and businesses throughout the United States.The 100 Percent Clean Energy offering consists of: Renewable Energy Credits (RECs); a sophisticated data dashboard that allows corporate users to analyze emissions, verify and quantify the use of RECs, and manage and measure the effects of sustainability practices; and a marketing toolkit that will allow PowerMarket's customers to communicate their sustainability efforts to potential customers, employees, and investors.According to the EPA, RECs represent the property rights to the environmental, social, and other non-power attributes of renewable electricity generation and are issued when one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity is generated and delivered to the grid from a renewable energy resource. While the practice of investing in RECs has traditionally been the domain of Fortune 500 companies, PowerMarket's new service allows smaller businesses to purchase RECs in a simple way. Businesses can further enhance the benefits of working with PowerMarket by subscribing to one of the company's many community solar projects, realizing savings of up to 15 percent on their energy bills.CTA Architects , a New York City-based, B-Corp Certified architectural firm, is the first PowerMarket customer to sign up for the new 100 Percent Clean Energy service.“Our designation as a B-Corp is critical to our company culture and we are committed to using business as a force for good, balancing people, planet and profit. As part of that commitment, we have partnered with PowerMarket to not only source clean energy through their community solar offerings, but also to offset our Scope 2 emissions through the new 100 Percent Clean Energy service” said Alli DiGiacomo, Sustainable Design Specialist, CTA Architects.“With the most extensive knowledge and experience in community solar, and an innovative approach to making clean energy accessible to all, PowerMarket was the best choice for us as we searched for a partner to help us measure and reduce our impact on the planet.”Small businesses make up 90 percent of all companies worldwide, according to the World Economic Forum , yet most have not had the means or the opportunity to invest in sustainability to-date. A commitment to sustainable practices and the ability to credibly demonstrate the use of clean energy have been shown to positively impact business in a number of ways. Investors value companies that can demonstrate green business practices; potential employees feel good about working at companies that value sustainability; and consumers are willing to pay a premium for products from companies that are eco-conscious and earth-friendly.“While large Fortune 500 companies may be the biggest consumers of energy, there is no reason for them to have a monopoly on clean energy solutions. As a born-and-bred community solar subscriber management company, PowerMarket has seen first-hand the powerful benefits of clean energy on individuals and small companies,” said Nick Baudouin, Managing Director and Co-Founder at PowerMarket.“Our 100 Percent Clean Energy service helps companies of any size to meet - and share - their climate goals and green practices. Born out of our deep domain expertise in delivering clean energy, the service is already offering tangible benefits to companies of all sizes and allowing them to access and see the benefits of RECs, which might not have been available to them in the past.”PowerMarket supports more than 425 Community Solar projects across 13 states, representing more than 950 MW of capacity and more than 80,000 subscribers. Adding a new offering to the company's community solar subscriber management services is an important step in extending participation in clean energy, and in helping organizations of all sizes to embrace green practices.About PowerMarket:PowerMarket is a clean energy solutions provider. We provide turnkey acquisition, management, billing and support services to developers, financiers and the incumbent energy industry. Our company is employee-owned, mission-driven, and leverages its software engineering and energy policy expertise to deliver clean, local, affordable power to small businesses and residential customers - including those with low-to-moderate incomes (LMI) - on behalf of our clients. Learn more at powermarket

