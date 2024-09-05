New Construction Oceanfront Penthouse To Be Sold At Online Auction Beginning September 23Rd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

950 Surfsedge Way #301, Vero Beach, FL 32963 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on September 23rd, 2024.

Located in Vero Beach, FL and constructed in 2024, this oceanfront penthouse will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2M.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading luxury auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Surfsedge Penthouse in Vero Beach, FL. The property, previously listed for $7,500,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2,000,000 on Monday, September 23rd at 9:00am EDT.This fully furnished Surfsedge Penthouse boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a half bath. The open-concept great room is graced with soaring 10'2” ceilings, seamlessly flowing into a gourmet kitchen designed for culinary enthusiasts. The lavish owner's suite offers a private retreat, while multiple balconies provide breathtaking sunrise and sunset views. Entertain in the travertine outdoor kitchen and enjoy advanced engineering amenities that elevate modern living. With a private garage accommodating up to 6 vehicles-one of only six in the building-this penthouse is the epitome of coastal luxury living.Nestled between the Indian River Lagoon and Atlantic Ocean, this exclusive, privately gated community of just 24 luxury residences boasts a spectacular 6,500 sq. ft. rooftop entertainment space, complete with a sleek stainless steel outdoor kitchen, bar and grill area, hot tub, fire pit, and pet station. The cabana-style seating, featuring tables, chairs, and loungers, provides the perfect setting to take in the unobstructed ocean views. The meticulously landscaped grounds include direct gated access to the beach, a 25-yard lap pool and spa, a fitness center, and more, creating a coastal paradise."As a seasoned realtor who has called Vero Beach home for over 20+ years, I can confidently say that the auction of The Surfsedge Penthouse through Interluxe is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of luxury in our cherished coastal community,” stated Megan Raasveldt of Dale Sorensen Real Estate.“We and the sellers chose to partner with Interluxe for their unmatched ability to reach discerning buyers worldwide, ensuring that this exceptional property garners the attention it truly deserves and to deliver a time-certain sale for my clients.""The auction of The Surfsedge Penthouse represents a rare and unparalleled buying opportunity for sagacious individuals,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions.“This newly constructed property exemplifies modern coastal living, with breathtaking panoramic views and state-of-the-art amenities that set a new standard for elegance and exclusivity in oceanfront residences."The Surfsedge Penthouse is being offered in cooperation with Megan Raasveldt of Dale Sorensen Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, September 23rd. Previews are Friday and Saturday, September 20-21, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, September 22nd, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

