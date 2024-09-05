Mercedes-Benz Group - Digital Transformation Strategy 2024: Accelerators, Incubators And Other Innovation Programs
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.
Mercedes-Benz manufactures and sells premium cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and vans. It also offers financial and mobility services. The company's business divisions are Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. Mercedes-Benz Cars manufactures and sells premium cars and SUVs under the Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, and AMG brand names. Mercedes-Benz Vans manufactures and sells high-end vans under the Mercedes-Benz brand name and Mercedes-Benz Mobility offers leasing and financing products for dealers and customers, car subscription and rental services, fleet management services, insurance brokerage products and services, charging infrastructure, payment systems, and innovative mobility services.
The report provides information and insights into Mercedes Benz's tech activities, including :
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts
Gain insights into Mercedes Benz's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisitions Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executive
Google Cloud Google Xilinx (now AMD) Capgemini Circulor PlatON Icertis Apptronik Fingerprints DAO Harm van den Dorpel NVIIDA FCF Pay Get My Parking BMW Brilliance Automotive Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited IBM Factorial Momenta Blacklane Taxify (now Bolt) Via Turo Careem Volocopter Farasis Energy Sila Nanotechnologies Yasa Beijing Electric Vehicle Company
