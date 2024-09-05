Dierks Bentley To Introduce ROW 94 Whiskey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Country superstar crafts his first whiskey at Green River Distilling Co., using only Three Ingredients and The Truth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music superstar Dierks Bentley is proud to introduce his first whiskey, ROW 94, made at the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, KY. Using only Three Ingredients and The Truth, ROW 94 reflects Bentley's dream to create a bourbon that he and his fans can enjoy on the big nights and everyday gatherings, amplifying the country in us all. ROW 94 ($39.99/750ml) launches this September across select states, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona, with additional states slated for 2025. It is also available nationwide for purchase at ROW94whiskey .

"A lot of years of thinking, researching and trying different whiskeys went into creating ROW 94," says Bentley. "It's been an evolution - from drinking basically any whiskey handed to me back in college, to it becoming something I enjoy tasting and sharing with friends. I knew I wanted 94 proof because I like some bite, and that I wanted it aged for at least four years since that's when it starts to taste best to me. ROW 94 is a serious whiskey that doesn't take itself too seriously, and I'm glad we finally get to share it."

Distilled at Green River Distilling Co., founded in 1885 and renowned as the 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky, ROW 94 is crafted with Three Ingredients and The Truth - premium grain, purified Kentucky limestone water, and cultivated yeast. "Through the process, I visited a lot of distilleries and we ended up partnering with one of the greatest in Kentucky," says Bentley. "It's been so much fun to be part of the 'backstage crew' and learn what it takes from start to finish and get to know the people who work there - it's a uniquely American process in a lot of ways."

Made with 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted and row barley, ROW 94 is a 94-proof whiskey aged for 4 years in new White Oak barrels with a level 4 char that penetrates deep into the staves for greater complexity and character. It boasts heavy notes of vanilla and toffee to start with a subtle green apple flavor underneath. The whiskey finishes with hints of honey and tobacco.

"Dierks' passion for whiskey and doing things the right way was evident from the first time we met him," says Mark Erwin, CEO Bardstown Bourbon Company and Green River. "He loves the Green River Distillery and wanted it to be the home for ROW 94.

We are excited to be partnering with him and his team on this great brand and look forward to seeing what they can do with this great liquid."

ROW 94 is named in part for the year Bentley moved to Nashville and began his journey into storytelling and entertaining, as well as Nashville's Music Row. It is where he still resides with his family. The brand logo is the thunderbird, a symbol near and dear to Bentley's heart, which fans may still remember gracing his landmark album, Riser. The thunderbird is an emblem of strength and an ode to everyday people that believe in hard work, truth, pride, freedom, optimism, fun, and making the most of every day.

About ROW 94 Whiskey

ROW 94 is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, launched in September 2024 by country music superstar Dierks Bentley and crafted with pride at the historic Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, KY. ROW 94 uses Three Ingredients and The Truth, reflecting Dierks' dream to create a bourbon that he and his fans can enjoy on the big nights and everyday gatherings, amplifying the country in us all. ROW 94 will first be available in Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona, with additional states slated for 2025. It is also available nationwide for purchase at ROW94whiskey .

About Dierks Bentley

Having consistently climbed to the top of country music charts for 20 years, Capitol Records Nashville artist Dierks Bentley remains an outlier in both altitude and attitude. More than a hit-making singer/songwriter, he has become the standard bearer for roots music in the mainstream and a multi-Platinum superstar, standing at the intersection of mainstream country and bluegrass with an arena live show. Beginning with his debut single and instant-classic hit "What Was I Thinkin'" in 2003, Bentley's unique sonic influence and warm vocal rasp have paved the way for the perennial hitmaker, known first and foremost for creative integrity. His career has produced eight Number One albums, 22 No. One songs, eight billion global streams and three CMA Awards – plus 15 GRAMMY® nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. Beyond that, millions of fans have connected to his songs - mostly self-penned - featuring equal parts energy, emotion and epiphany, and tastemakers around the nation continue to hail Bentley as one of country's most authentic entertainers. Following the release of his 10th studio album Gravel & Gold in 2023, Bentley's headlining Gravel & Gold Tour has shown why, matching fan-favorite hits like "Drunk On a Plane," "I Hold On," "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)" and more with top-flight musicianship and boundless energy in the nation's most iconic settings. Also known as an entrepreneur, he continues to expand the definition of a modern country star, developing the lifestyle apparel collection Desert Son in partnership with Flag & Anthem. For more information, visit .

