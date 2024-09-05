SUBARU EARNS TOP RANKING IN 2024 AMERICAN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX SURVEY AUTOMOBILE STUDY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Subaru receives an ACSI® score of 83, highlighting success in safety and dependability among other top-category claims

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, today announced the automaker was ranked number one overall in the American Customer Satisfaction Survey (ACSI) Automobile Study 2024 , increasing its position from last year with an ACSI® score of 83. This overall score marks a tie with one other automaker in the mass-market segment and two others in the luxury segment.

This acknowledgment from ACSI is a reminder that our efforts to be More Than a Car Company® are of the utmost importance

The ACSI study and rankings are based on customers' opinions of their own vehicles, and results are reported on a 100-point scale. In the ACSI 2023-2024 Automobile Study of mass-market vehicles, Subaru was rated* as:



#1 Brand for Vehicle Safety, five years in a row

#1 Brand for Product Quality, four years in a row

#1 Brand for Overall Product and Service Quality, two years in a row

#1 Brand for Perceived Value, two years in a row

#1 Brand for Dependability #1 Brand for Driving Performance

Subaru also led both the mass-market and luxury segments in the categories of vehicle safety, dependability, driving performance, perceived value, product quality, service quality, overall product and service quality, likelihood to recommend, and customer expectations. In addition, Subaru tied with one other automaker in mass-market and luxury segments in the comfort and warranty categories.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.:

"Being recognized by Subaru customers for our commitment to safety, reliability, and longevity is an accomplishment we take to heart. This acknowledgment from ACSI is a reminder that our efforts to be More Than a Car Company® are of the utmost importance to Subaru and our retailers. We pride ourselves on consistency and quality, and we are thrilled to see the results as customers continue to choose Subaru time and time again."

Developed in 1994 at the University of Michigan, ACSI is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. It tracks approximately 400 companies in about 40 consumer industries across 10 economic sectors on an annual basis, and is the largest single benchmarking study in the U.S. The ACSI Automobile Study 2024 is based on 12,173 completed surveys. Customers were chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2023 and June 2024.

*Compared to all other measured automotive companies in their respective segments in the 2024 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) survey of customers rating their own automotive company's performance.

About the ACSI

(ACSI®) has been a national economic indicator for over 25 years. It measures and analyzes customer satisfaction with approximately 400 companies in about 40 industries and 10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local government agencies. Reported on a scale of 0 to 100, scores are based on data from roughly 200,000 responses annually.

.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc.

(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.