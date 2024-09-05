Stablebody Technologies & Quine Biologics Adopt 20/15 Visioneers' Pythiaaitm Genai Framework To Enhance Antibody Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visioneering the Future of Science and Technology

PythiaAITM Agentic LLM Framework

Adoption of the PythiaAITM Agentic LLM framework allowed for the Discovery of Therapeutics in Record Time and Efficiency

- John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer OfficerHEREFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, StableBody Technologies and Quine Biologics announce the adoption of 20/15 Visioneers ' PythiaAITM framework to accelerate their programs for designing stable antibodies.PythiaAITM is a first-of-a-kind Large Language Model (LLM) Agentic Framework focused on enriching R&D processes across a diverse set of scientific domains, from drug discovery to agriculture to materials and beyond. Working closely with Quine Biologics and StableBody, the 20/15 Visioneers team has trained PythiaAITM to enable protein researchers with rapid i) discovery of novel emerging methods to guide protein engineering and ii) identification of disease indications."StableBody Technologies has built a leading-edge computational system for linear sequence of predicting enhanced stability and affinity in proteins. With PythiaAITM, we are now able to rapidly discover new hypotheses for protein stability, both in our experiments and in literature", says Harry Horn, CEO of StableBody Technologies“This addition has immediately solved the problem of searching the universe for new optimized proteins.”"At Quine Biologics, our goal has always been to accelerate the development of highly specific and effective antibody therapeutics”, says Quine Biologics founder, Dr. Brett Spurrier.“By integrating PythiaAITM into our Bespoke-A.B. design platform, we're able to leverage the advanced capabilities of LLMs to streamline the process of antibody design, from hypothesis generation to validation. This collaboration empowers us to enhance the stability and efficacy of our therapeutic antibodies more efficiently than ever before, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in protein engineering."PythiaAITM is an LLM-based software framework that is offered by the 20/15 Visioneers' AI & GenAI Practice as a service. It can be configured, customized, and maintained to address the needs of a diverse range of R&D workflows. PythiaAITM is unique in that it uses“agents” to work with any LLM as well as traditional software tools, to autonomously reason and mediate scientific knowledge and databases. The framework provides relevant and actionable insights to current R&D workflows. To ensure robustness, it is trained and deployed with the trifecta of human intuition and understanding, AI algorithms, and scientific knowledge."PythiaAITM is a future-proof low-cost framework for R&D teams to take advantage of the power of LLMs. With StableBody Technologies and Quine Biologics, we have demonstrated its augmenting value and strengths in protein engineering.", says Dr. Raminderpal Singh, Global Head of AI & GenAI Practice, 20/15 Visioneers. "A biproduct of adopting PythiaAITM is the overall reduction in technical debt to R&D teams, as 20/15 Visioneers can maintain and support the framework as part of its services offering.”A demo of PythiaAITM will be presented at the upcoming 20/15 Visioneers Webinar on October 1, 2024.About 20/15 Visioneers20/15 Visioneers is an in-demand science and technology management consulting, marketing, and staffing think-tank comprised of industry-hardened scientists (data, lab, computational) and informaticians. We are "Visioneering" the "Lab of the Future," including next-generation science and new modality challenges and problems.Our domain expertise spans Life, Materials (including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), and AgriTech Science. Our talented team are proving know-how and expertise in scientific informatics strategy, chemistry and bioprocess development, lab automation, Cloud Labs, HTE (High Throughput Experimentation), NME (New Molecular Entity) Discovery, Computational Sciences, Cheminformatics, Bioinformatics, Microbiome, Multi-omics, New Modalities, and Information Technology.About StableBodyis an expert in antibody thermodynamic stabilization and affinity optimization. The AffiBioTM software application optimizes recombinant scFv characteristics such as stability, affinity, solubility, and aggregation through the identification of amino acid positions targeted for modifications is guided by the evolutionary responses observed in protein databases. The StableBody Technologies approach to protein stabilization improvements is heuristic in nature, meaning StableBody Technologies its data builds on itself and significantly reduces design work.About Quineis an expert in structure-based de-novo antibody design therapies that retain therapeutic efficacy over time. The Bespoke-A.B. design platform that focuses on protein structure, automates and identifies the selection of antibody CDR sequences and conformations. The technology uses a denoising diffusion deep learning model resulting in a modeled 3D structural representation of the novel antibody-antigen complex. The technology creates new levels of unmatched specificity and high affinity for the antibody-antigen interaction. This result heralds a new era of tailored therapeutic and diagnostic agents.SOURCE 20/15 Visioneers

