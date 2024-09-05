Mom's Meals Commitment To Reduce Food Insecurity Continues To Build

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANKENY, Iowa, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mom's Meals® celebrates its 25th anniversary, increasing support to reduce food insecurity through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts became even more important as a way to give back to the communities it serves. In the second quarter of 2024, Mom's Meals donated more than 20,000 shelf stable-meals to 19 community-based organizations across the United States; $10,000 to Three Square Food in Southern Nevada; and $5,000 to the Red Cross for disaster relief efforts.

"We are fortunate to have partners like Mom's Meals who share our passion for nourishing our community with healthy, wholesome food," said Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "Their generous gift will allow us to provide an additional 30,000 meals for neighbors facing hunger in Southern Nevada. On behalf of the one in seven individuals we are privileged to serve, we are grateful for Mom's Meals and their commitment to ending hunger in our community."

These donations are in addition to the Mom's Meals announcement of providing 30,000 medically tailored meals this year through the Mom's Meals Hunger Challenge initiative . Meals go to people who are food insecure and not otherwise eligible for programs to help them get the nutrition they need.

"Food insecurity is an issue that directly aligns with our mission of improving life through better nutrition at home," said Chris Choi, Mom's Meals chief executive officer. "With 44 million food insecure individuals in the United States, reducing this number will take all of us - public and private sectors - working together. We are proud to do our part and will continue to look for additional ways we can make a difference."

Mom's Meals' corporate social responsibility efforts are focused on food insecurity by:



Ensuring equitable food access - While Mom's Meals delivers millions of medically tailored meals to individuals nationwide every year, team members also work closely with health plans, health care providers, state and local governments and community-based organizations to ensure access is continually expanded to vulnerable Americans. Over the past four years, nearly 57,000 meals have been donated through our Hunger Challenge initiative.



Supporting our communities - Mom's Meals supports other like-minded organizations who are working to reduce food insecurity. This includes the 19 organizations who received shelf-stable meals in April:





Ampla Health (Calif.)



Ascencia (Calif.)



Bird Seed Collective (Colo.)



Bridgeport Police Department (Pa.)



Food for Others (Va.)



Harvest Hope Food Bank (S.C.)



Healthcare in Action (Calif.)



Helping Hands

Bentonville Arkansas (Ark.)



Indigenous Pact Foundation (Wash.)



Kings View – PATH Program (Calif.)



La Soupe (Ohio)



Loudoun Hunger Relief (Va.)



Pine Street Inn (Mass.)



PneumaCare Health and Wellness (Calif.)



Second Harvest Food Bank (Calif.)



Shepherds House (Del.)



Sigma

Betz XI Inc (Calif.)



The Breakfast Mission of

Covington (Ky.) Western Fairfax Christian Ministries (Va.)

These shelf-stable meal donations bring the total number donated to over 58,000 since 2021.

Engaging employees

- Employees showcase Mom's Meals' core values in the communities where they live, work and play. In the second quarter of 2024, more than 20,000 meals were packed for Meals from the Heartland and $5,800 donated to help feed those in need.



To learn more about Mom's Meals, visit our website .

About Mom's Meals

Mom's Meals provides fully prepared, refrigerated, home-delivered meals through Medicaid or Medicare Advantage health plan benefits or for direct purchase.

Mom's Meals delivers nationwide and offers many medically tailored options for different health conditions. Its long-term care, chronic care and post-discharge care programs allow clients to lead healthier lives while remaining independent at home. For more information, visit



SOURCE Mom's Meals