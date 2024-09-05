Small Business Roundtable, The Largest U.S. Coalition Of National Small Business Organizations, Hosts North American Entrepreneurship Exchange 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EX24 brings together American officials, Canadian Members of Parliament, small business leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts from across the globe to explore policy issues impacting small businesses, trends, economic development, technology, and international trade.

Toronto, Canada, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Business Roundtable (SBR) has partnered with thirteen multi-national organizations to host Entrepreneurship Exchange 2024 (EX24) on September 5th, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This in-person, day-long summit will encompass plenaries led by various North American entrepreneurial leaders, including Michael Negron, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy at the White House (National Economic Council), and Minister Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, Government of Canada, Member of Parliament, Oakville, who will deliver a keynote address for the host country. Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, will also be participating, marking the visit of the highest-ranking U.S. official to Toronto in recent history.

This year, EX24, located in the city that will soon play host to the G7 Summit , expands on conversations from EX23 in London by exploring shifting North American landscapes and their implications on businesses, the intersection of AI, e-commerce, and policy in the small business space, and the future of North American entrepreneurship.

To commemorate EX24, SBR Co-Executive Directors Rhett Buttle and John Stanford issued the following statement: "At a time of dizzying global change, it is critical that North American leaders gather to focus explicitly on the continent's job creating engines: entrepreneurs. This year's forum explores the dynamic intersection of political, economic, and technological shifts impacting small businesses across North America. As we navigate the current entrepreneurial ecosystem, we are eager to foster insightful discussions and collaborative solutions among policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to empower small businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape."

“Billions in goods and services cross the Canada-U.S. border every day, supporting millions of jobs across North America. As neighboring nations with shared values and intertwined economies, it's vital that we continue to foster our trade partnership and accelerate digital adoption to strengthen our small business sector, building shared prosperity for all citizens. Events like EX24 are essential in bringing together leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities for collaboration and ensure that our small businesses can thrive in a rapidly evolving global and digital marketplace." - Karim Bardeesy, Executive Director of the Dais at Toronto Metropolitan University

“AmCham Canada is honoured to be a part of Entrepreneurship Exchange 24. The dialogues and conversations that will take place during EX 24 fit well within our mission to promote the two-way flow of trade, investment, people and ideas throughout North America. Our goal is to be a resource to entrepreneurs and small businesses (and indeed businesses of all sizes) to help them reach their potential wherever opportunities may take them in the United States or Canada.” - Bill Kitay, Director, AmCham Canada

"The Canadian American Business Council is pleased to support the EX24 Small Business Roundtable event in Toronto this September. This roundtable represents a unique opportunity for small business leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue, share insights, and explore innovative strategies to navigate today's dynamic market. We believe that fostering these conversations will drive mutual growth and strengthen the transnational business landscape between Canada and the United States.” - Beth Burke, CEO, Canadian American Business Council

EX24 partners include AmCham Canada, AmCham Mexico, Canadian American Business Council, Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce, The Dias at Toronto Metropolitan University, Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council, Export Development Canada, Mexico Institute-Wilson Center, U.S. - Mexico Foundation, Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada, Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Mexico – Canada Alliance of Commerce.

Small Business Roundtable is a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, dedicated to advancing policy, securing access, and promoting inclusion to benefit the businesses at the heart of the American economy.





