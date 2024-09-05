Terbine Introduces“Mission Control” AI-Based Digital Twin For EV Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Terbine Introduces "Mission Control" for EV Charging Networks

First-of-its-kind system is designed to give operators of EV charging networks automatic detection, diagnosis and remedies for field problems

- David Knight, Terbine CEOLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terbine today announced its“Mission Control” system for EV infrastructure, bringing unprecedented monitoring and management of complex, multi-vendor charging networks. Coupled with the company's cloud-based Charging Network Management Platform (CNMP), Mission Control leverages AI to make operating and maintaining charging systems straightforward and dependable.Charging Must Be Seamless and Trouble-Free for Mass EV Adoption To OccurNumerous problems have plagued early charging networks, resulting in drivers not being able to rely upon them. According to research conducted by Harvard Business School, publicly accessible charging stations are only 78% reliable. In contrast, cloud computing centers typically operate with 99.999% uptime.“Getting EV charging up to enterprise standards requires a top-down, well-architected approach and sophisticated monitoring,” said David Knight, Terbine CEO.“Ensuring high uptime and dependability is critical to mainstream consumers and fleet operators adopting electric vehicles, as it was with cellular networks and many other technological evolutions.”Applying AI To Improve The EV Driver ExperienceA common issue for EV drivers is being guided to a charging station only to find that the chargers won't operate for them. Terbine Mission Control employs machine learning to predict when faults are likely to occur, then issue alerts to system operators. Linked with IBM's segment-leading Maximo asset and maintenance management platform, Mission Control lets operators issue trouble tickets, pre-order parts and dispatch service technicians. Mission Control can integrate feeds from vehicles, weather stations, fleet logistics systems and many other elements of EV operations to create a comprehensive picture of charging network health.Creating A Digital Twin Of The Entire Charging EnvironmentMission Control models the locations and types of individual chargers, along with onsite battery storage units, physical and cyber security monitors plus the service records of all network components. Operators can zoom into a region and look at the realtime status of charging network elements. When vehicle telematics or mobile apps are available, the system can determine optimal routing of drivers to chargers that are known to be operating and available, enabling a positive experience.About TerbineTerbine applies AI, cloud computing and Internet of Things technologies to solve the core issues that are limiting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The company's software-based Charging Network Management Platform (CNMP), is designed to synchronize all makes and models of EVs with virtually any brand and owner of charging stations, along with electrical utilities, federal/state/local governments and fleet operators, in real time. The result is a highly improved experience for consumer and commercial drivers alike, along with sustainability benefits for all.

Alayna Woodall

TERBINE

+1 503-560-1621

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Terbine Mission Control

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.