Click.Flick.Slay with Colorbar’s Powerkiss Matte Lipstick: Bold, Velvet, and Unapologetically You!

Bengaluru, 4th September 2024 - Lipstick trends—may come and go, but the love for the allure of silky, smooth mattes is eternal. This season let your pout standout with Colorbar’s Powerkiss Matte Lipstick. Bound to ignite the inner magic, this velvety matte formula offers a harmonious blend of intense pigmentation and lasting comfort that delivers a sheer matte finish at INR 799/-. Housed in an elegant, rose gold-finished bullet, the Powerkiss Matte Lipstick transforms your look in a single swipe as its buildable formula delivers just what you’re looking for. What’s more? It comes with a convenient top-click button that opens a dream world of rich colours and soft lips!



Available in 12 enigmatic shades of reds, pinks, mauves, browns and nudes, the velvety, feather-light texture glides on seamlessly, delivering an intense color. Colorbar’s Powerkiss Matte Lipstick is designed to complement every skin tone and occasion, transitioning seamlessly from day to night. If you wish to go bold then ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘It Girl’ are your best picks, or embrace subtle elegance ‘Sugar Rush’ and ‘Hot Coco’ that are all yours to opt for. Whatever the choice, this lipstick promises a refined look that makes heads turn wherever you go.



Developed with a potent formula, it is enriched with Avocado Oil which provides intense hydration and a natural glow, Vitamin E for cell renewal and smoother lips, Vitamin D which soothes and protects, and Beta Carotene which delivers powerful antioxidant benefits. Combining luxury and responsibility, it comes with Colorbar’s promise of clean beauty and is paraben-free, cruelty-free and 100% vegan.



Embrace the elegance of a bold and beautiful pout with Colorbar’s Powerkiss Matte Lipstick—where magic meets sophistication! Available across all Colorbar stores and on , this is a must-have for precise, long lasting and effortlessly beautiful lips!





