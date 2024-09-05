ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased By 99,000 Jobs In August Annual Pay Was Up 4.8%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Private sector employment increased by 99,000 jobs in August and annual pay was up 4.8 percent year-over-year, according to the August ADP® National Employment ReportTM

produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Lab ("Stanford Lab"). The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure and high-frequency view of the private-sector based on actual, anonymized payroll data of more than 25 million U.S. employees.

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data to provide a representative picture of the private-sector labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. Because the underlying ADP payroll databases are continuously updated, the report provides a high-frequency, near real-time measure of U.S. employment. This measure reflects the number of employees on ADP client payrolls (Payroll Employment) to provide a richer understanding of the labor market. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"The job market's downward drift brought us to slower-than-normal hiring after two years of outsized growth," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "The next indicator to watch is wage growth, which is stabilizing after a dramatic post-pandemic slowdown."

August 2024 Report Highlights *

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 99,000 jobs in August

The labor market continued to cool in August. Job creation among private employers slowed for the fifth straight month and wage growth was stable.

Change in U.S. Private Employment :

99,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

27,000



Natural resources/mining

8,000

Construction

27,000 Manufacturing

-8,000

- Service-providing:

72,000



Trade/transportation/utilities

14,000

Information

-4,000

Financial activities

18,000

Professional/business services

-16,000

Education/health services

29,000

Leisure/hospitality

11,000 Other services

20,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast:

24,000



New England

-6,000 Middle Atlantic

30,000

- Midwest:

7,000



East North Central

0 West North Central

7,000

- South:

55,000



South Atlantic

4,000

East South Central

3,000 West South Central

48,000

- West:

20,000



Mountain

8,000 Pacific

12,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments:

-9,000



1-19 employees

3,000 20-49 employees

-12,000

- Medium establishments:

68,000



50-249 employees

32,000 250-499 employees

36,000

- Large establishments:

42,000

500+ employees

42,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay gains were unchanged in August

Year-over-year pay gains were flat in August, remaining at 4.8 percent for job-stayers and 7.3 percent for job-changers.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers

4.8%

- Job-Changers

7 .3%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:































Natural resources/mining

3.9%

Construction

5.2% Manufacturing

4.7%

- Service-providing:



























Trade/transportation/utilities

4.5%

Information

4.5%

Financial activities

5.0%

Professional/business services

4.7%

Education/health services

5.1%

Leisure/hospitality

4.9% Other services

4.9%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:



































1-19 employees

4.0% 20-49 employees

4.7%

- Medium firms:



































50-249 employees

5.0% 250-499 employees

4.9%

- Large firms:

































500+ employees

4.8%

* Sum of components may not equal total due to rounding.

ADP conducted a rebenchmarking of its employment data in August based on full-year 2023 results from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). This resulted in a decline of 9,000 jobs in the August ADP National Employment Report. ADP's full-year benchmarking will take place in February 2025 with the publication of the January 2025 report.

The September 2024 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on October 2, 2024.

