Soundcore Launches Space One Pro: Headphones Featuring Ingeniously Foldable Design And Next-Generation Noise Cancelling

BELLEVUE,, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium brand, today launched the Space One Pro, its most advanced noise cancelling headphones yet, featuring a unique foldable design that reduces the headphones' size by fifty percent.Building on the iconic look of the Space series, the new Space One Pro elevates the perfect balance of sound and comfort to a whole new level. They utilize an advanced four-stage noise-canceling system, a unique foldable design, and a host of new features designed to seamlessly adapt to the user's lifestyle.Ingeniously Foldable DesignWith the Space One Pro, Soundcore introduces its new FlexiCurveTM Structure that allows the headphones to be quickly folded into a compact "donut" form factor, reducing their size by fifty percent. This is accomplished through a new headband design composed of five segments that maintain a folding angle of 5-8 degrees and an earcup rotator base featuring a three-joint separation. This innovative mechanical design allows the headband and earcups to rotate smoothly together, making it more compact and easier to store, and the perfect headphone for travelers and commuters.Next-Generation Noise CancellingThe Space One Pro features a four-stage noise-cancelling system, making it Soundcore's most advanced yet:.Real-Time Noise Detection and Cancellation: Six microphones, including four feedforward mics, detect and cancel noise in real time, providing an immersive listening experience free from distractions..Expanded Chamber Design: Enhances noise absorption and buffering for superior noise reduction..Adaptive ANC 3.0 Algorithm: Adjusts to the user's wearing condition and movements three times per second to optimize noise cancellation..High-Sensitivity Drivers: Equipped with triple composite materials on the diaphragm to further enhance noise processing capabilities.Superior Sound QualityThe Space One Pro delivers clear, balanced audio with advanced 40mm drivers made from Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and Polyurethane diaphragms. These materials help ensure high-fidelity sound with minimal distortion. Additionally, HearID 2.0 Technology via the Soundcore app allows users to personalize their sound settings with preset and customizable EQs, tailoring the audio to individual preferences.Crisp CallsWith the Space One Pro, every interaction is effortless. The headphones feature four mics and AI algorithms to ensure crystal-clear calls, picking up more concrete sound while reducing ambient noise. This set-up ensures that users' voices are transmitted clearly in any environment. Equipped with two microphones on each earcup, the headphone intelligently suppresses the background noise guaranteeing superior voice-pick-up.Smart Chat FeatureThe Space One Pro also features a smart chat function, allowing users to pause their music for quick in-person conversations. When a chat begins, the headphones automatically lower the music volume and let in ambient sound. Once the conversation is over, the music resumes playing.USB-C Fast Charging With Ultra-Long Battery LifeUsers will be able to enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and 60 hours with ANC turned off-enough for a week's worth of work calls or listening to music and podcasts. It also supports USB-C fast charging, providing an extra eight hours of playtime with just a 5-minute charge.Optional Travel CaseDesigned to look sleek while protecting your headphones from scratching and accidental damage, the bespoke travel case for the Space One Pro boasts a special buckle design and water-resistant stiff PU leather material on both the inside and outside, making it a symphony of style and functionality. Compact enough to fit inside backpacks, carry-ons, and luggage, the travel case features a light grey buckle and dark grey exterior, complementing both the black and latte cream versions of the Space One Pro.The travel case is available for purchase separately; however, for a limited time until September 26th, customers will receive the carrying case as a free gift with the purchase of a new Space One Pro.Pricing and AvailabilityThe new Space One Pro comes in both Jet Black and Cream White and will be available on amazon, soundcore , and from select retailers.USA Headphones - $199.99 – Available September 5, 2024Carrying Case - $34.99 – Available September 5, 2024UK Headphones - £149.99 – Available September 5, 2024Carrying Case - £29.99 – Available September 5, 2024GermanyHeadphones - €199.99 – Available September 19, 2024Carrying Case - €34.99 – Available September 19, 2024Key Product FeaturesAudio Features:.Supports Hi-Res Wireless and Hi-Res Audio.Supports LDAC.Supports Dolby AudioAdditional Features:.Bluetooth 5.3 (15m range).Google Fast Pair.Soundcore HearID 2.0 (with hearing test).EQ Customization.ANC modes selection/activationEnvironmental Considerations:.Space One Pro packaging is made from FSC-certified, 100% paper-sourced materialsDimensions and Weight:.Headphones:oDimensions (Open) (L x W x H): 162.76mm x 89.03mm x 190.61mm / 6.41'' x 3.51'' x 7.5''oDimensions (Closed) (L x W x H): 127mm x 98mm x 118mm / 5'' x 3.86'' x 4.65'' (with deviation ± 3mm/0.12'')oWeight: 286.2g / 10.10oz.Travel CaseoDimensions (L x W x H): 141.9mm x 94.5mm x 109mm / 5.59'' x 3.72'' x 4.29''oWeight: 98.1 g / 3.47 ozAbout SoundcoreSoundcore, an Anker Innovations brand, creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium noise-cancelling TWS earbuds and headphones, smart wearable audio devices, and Bluetooth speakers. For more information, please visit soundcore.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage, and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, Eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker .The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.DISCLAIMERStatements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.For High-Res Product and Lifestyle Images, Please visit the press kit .

