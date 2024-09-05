Russians Target Kostiantynivka In Donetsk Region: One Killed, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, Russians attacked Kostiantynivka, as a result one person was killed and two were injured.

Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, this morning the invaders dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka and shelled the city with artillery.

"One person died and two others were as a result of the strikes on Kostiantynivka... 24 private households, an enterprise, two non-residential buildings, three power lines and two cars were damaged," the regional chief wrote.

He again called on the civilians living in the region to evacuate so as not to expose themselves to mortal danger.

As reported earlier, on September 4, Russians killed two civilians in Donetsk region and injured 10 others.