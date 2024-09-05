Human Centric Lighting Market Global Report 2023-2033: Mass-Production Capabilities Boost LED And OLED Adoption In HCL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Centric Lighting market - Global Forecast 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a market study and forecast of the use of LED light engines, lighting management LED Drivers control interface modules/devices (DALI, DMX, other), lighting sensors, switches, dimmers units, and other control units that are initially and primarily used with Human Centric Lighting (HCL) as the primary objective and initial consideration.
According to the report, the worldwide consumption value of specified modules/devices in solid-state lighting (SSL), which includes LEDs currently and eventually OLEDs, for the initial and primary purpose in Human Centric Lighting (HCL), reached an estimated $2.407 billion in 2023. The use of these devices/modules is forecasted to increase to nearly $6.75 billion in 2028. The study forecasts the value will increase rapidly at an average annual growth rate of just-over 23% during the 1st-half of the forecast timeframe (2023-2028) and an impressive but slower-pace of just-over 19.2% during the 2nd-half (2028-2033), and eventually reaching nearly $16.25 billion in 2033.
Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data. Also, all values and prices in this report are at factory as-shipped levels, and are in current dollars, which includes the effect of a forecasted 5 percent annual inflation rate over the forecast period.
This study provides a 10-year global forecast and analysis (2023-2033) of the use of the specified HCL modules/devices for use in offices/work area; shopping centers/stores; hospitality, healthcare; and other various other applications.
According to the study, the automatic assembly and test manufacturing process for selected solid-state lighting (SSL) products allow for mass-production capability. In addition, over the next few years, the average selling prices of the applicable products used in the specified Human Centric Lighting applications (HCL) will be driven lower, largely due production efficiencies, yield improvements (aided by quality controls), competition (both market competition and technology competition), marketing/sales distribution improvements, and other factors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Human Centric Lighting Product Examples
1.3 Technology Research Summaries - Human Centric Lighting
1.4 Software Considerations for Human Centric Lighting
1.5 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview
2. Global Market Forecast - Human Centric Lighting
2.1 Overview
2.2 America Market Forecast (USA and Rest of America)
2.3 EMEA Market Forecast
2.4 APAC Market Forecast
3. LED Lighting: Competitive Analysis/Market Opportunity Analysis
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Market Opportunity Analysis - Market Dynamics
3.1.2 Market Opportunity/Sales Channels
3.2 Company Profiles - General Lighting
3.3 Competitor Global Market Share (2023) Human Centric Lighting Modules/Devices
4. Market Research Methodology
5. Human Centric Lighting Market Forecast Data Base (Explanation: Excel Worksheets)
Addendum - Microsoft Excel File
Companies Featured
A-Bright Incorporated AbstractAVR Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (ABL) AFX, Inc. ALPHABET Lighting (Ledra Brands, Inc.) American Bright Optoelectronics Corp. Amerlux, LLC. ams AG (Including ams OSRAM) Analog Devices, Inc. Arduino Asia Unique LED Lighting Co., Ltd. Aurora Ltd. Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) Biological Innovation and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) Bridgelux, Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. CITELUM (Groupe EDF) Citizen Electronics Company, Limited CLARUS Korea/CLARUS UK (Jungho Group) Cree LED (SGH) Crestron Electronics, Inc. Current Lighting Solutions, LLC (American Industrial Partners - AIP) Derungs Licht AG (the Waldmann Group) Dialight Display Lighting Ltd. Dow Corning Electronics (Dow) Eaton Corporation plc (Cooper Lighting) EcoSense Lighting Energy Source Group, an Energy Savings Company Epistar Corporation ESYLUX GmbH Everlight Electronics Company Limited Fagerhult (AB Fagerhult) Feit Electric Finetechnix Company, Ltd. (Fine Group) Flex LTD. Fulham Company, Inc. GE Lighting - A Savant Company GlacialLight Inc. Glamox Green Creative (Harbour Group) GuangZhou Lovely Lighting Co., Ltd Harvatek International Helvar High Power Lighting Corp. (HPLighting) Horner Lighting Group (Horner APG, LLC.) Independence LED Lighting, LLC Infineon Technologies AG Intelligent LED Solutions (ILS) - Intelligent Group Solutions Ltd (IGS) Intematix Corporation JESCO Lighting Johnson Controls Kenall Manufacturing Company KKDC L&S LED Company LED Luks LEDMOTIVE LEDtronics LEDVANCE GmbH - MLS Co., LTD. (MLS) Legrand S.A. LEISO Lighting (DongGuan) Tech., Ltd. Leviton Manufacturing Company / ConTech Lighting / Intense Lighting Lextar Electronics (AU Optronics) LF Illumination, LLC LG Innotek Liton Lighting LSI Industries Inc. Lumenia d.o.o. Lumileds Holding B.V. Luming Technology Group Co., Ltd. Luminus Devices (San'an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd / Lightera Corporation) LUMITECH Produktion und Entwicklung GmbH (LUMITECH) Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. Marvell (Marvell Technology Group Ltd; Marvell Semiconductor, Inc) MAXIC Technology Corporation MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd. Microchip Technology Inc. Molex LLC Navray Korea Company, Ltd. NexLight (Northport Engineering Group) Nichia Corporation Nualight OKELI Lighting Co., Ltd Oktalite Lichttechnik GmbH (TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG) ON Semiconductor OPPLE Panasonic Corporation Power Integrations, Inc. Renesas Electronics Corporation Richtek Technology Corporation ROHM Company Ltd. Samjin Company Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Allegro MicroSystems) SemiLEDs Corporation Senslite Corporation Seoul Semiconductor Sharp Corp, Sharp Microelectronics, Sharp Devices Sheenly Lighting Co. Ltd Signify N.V. (formerly known as Philips Lighting N.V) Silergy Corporation STG Aerospace Limited TE Connectivity Texas Instruments Incorporated Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel Group) Toshiba Materials Company, Ltd. Vossloh-Schwabe Deutschland GmbH WAC Lighting Zencontrol Zumtobel Lighting GmbH
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN05092024004107003653ID1108639651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.