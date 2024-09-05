Reticulate Micro To Partner With Access Consciousness To Address Video-Conferencing Bottlenecks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fast-growing Wellbeing Provider to Benefit from Reticulate's VASTTM Compression and Streaming Capabilities to Bring Better Connectivity to Online Subscribers

PALM BAY, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. announced today a partnership with global wellbeing seminar provider Access Consciousness to leverage Reticulate's streaming software to deliver reliable connections for its growing online subscriber base.

Access Consciousness, a worldwide movement, aimed at increasing consciousness and awareness, holds hundreds of in-person and virtual global conferences every month. Its current video conferencing solutions haven't kept pace with its rapidly growing online learning community, which ranges from 100 to 15,000 people per session. The firm has nearly 16,000 licensed facilitators worldwide and hundreds of thousands of practitioners.

VAST operates without the need for a video management system or server to stream video. It leverages the AV1 compression standard, so even highly compressed video is clear with no visual artifacts like tearing or distortions.

"Access Consciousness hosts hundreds of large-scale online conferences a year, from literally all over the globe and often finds local networking conditions challenging," says John Dames, CTO, Reticulate Micro. "VAST solves these issues by reducing bandwidth usage by as much as half – we make it possible to deliver video at scale where it was difficult or even impossible before."

"I am enthusiastic about partnering with Reticulate Micro in reworking our current video solutions to something that will not only meet current demand with much more efficiency and reliability but also enable exponential future growth," says Dr. Dain Heer, co-creator of Access Consciousness. "Reticulate is providing possibilities for streaming our content in new ways and from remote areas that were impossible to achieve before, by creating a solution unique to our business that incorporates their VAST technology."

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc . ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company") is a commercial and defense software technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications at the network edge. Reticulate specializes in software-defined video compression and streaming solutions and agile, simplified device monitoring and management. Led by tactical communications veterans and satellite and software visionaries, Reticulate delivers resiliency and intelligence on the ground for the military, first responders, critical infrastructure, and enterprise users. We work with an ecosystem of channel and technology partners to bring the most powerful solutions to market across electronic warfare, tactical communications and streaming media technology.

