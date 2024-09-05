Why Australia Wants US-Made B-21 Stealth Bombers

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Australia may soon acquire American-made B-21 Raiders, a sixth-generation stealth bomber that would offer significant strategic advantages and immediate military capabilities over nuclear submarines.

Last month, the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), an Australian think tank, released a report stating that Australia's defense strategy under AUKUS may seek to procure the B-21 Raider, which would provide long-range strike capabilities to complement Australia's future nuclear-powered submarines.

The IPA report says the bomber is currently in low-rate production, with 100 units planned for US$750 million each. Canberra's acquisition of the B-21 Raider would likely raise hackles in China, which has criticized the AUKUS security partnership as designed to contain its rise.

IPA touts the B-21 as a faster and more flexible option than submarines, as it can carry multiple weapons and sensors. Proponents highlight its particular suitability for Australia, given its vast geography and relatively small military force.

The think tank points out that in contrast to nuclear submarines, which will not be operational until at least the 2030s, the B-21 could provide Australia with immediate military punch.

IPA notes that historically, Australia has operated long-range strike bombers, making the B-21 a familiar addition to its defense arsenal. While the costs are considerable, they are still lower than the projected A$268 billion (US$180 billion) to A$368 billion ($247 billion) for nuclear submarines over the next 30 years​.

The B-21 Raider's advanced capabilities align with Australia's defense strategy, emphasizing long-range precision strikes and rapid deployment to counter potential threats in the Indo-Pacific.