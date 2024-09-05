President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of Italy's Eni S.P.A
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met with Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of the Italian company
Eni S.p.A, in Rome, Azernews reports.
The meeting addressed the importance of documents to be signed
between SOCAR and Eni S.p.A. They discussed expanding and
diversifying cooperation in the application of new technologies in
the oil and gas sector, renewable energy, and various fields of the
economy.
They noted that following the signing of these documents, Eni
S.p.A will develop a working plan and strategy to achieve tangible
results within a shorter timeframe.
