عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of Italy's Eni S.P.A

President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of Italy's Eni S.P.A


9/5/2024 5:19:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A, in Rome, Azernews reports.

The meeting addressed the importance of documents to be signed between SOCAR and Eni S.p.A. They discussed expanding and diversifying cooperation in the application of new technologies in the oil and gas sector, renewable energy, and various fields of the economy.

They noted that following the signing of these documents, Eni S.p.A will develop a working plan and strategy to achieve tangible results within a shorter timeframe.

MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108639302


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search