Amir's Visit To Norway Gives New Impetus To Bilateral Ties

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani stressed that Amir Sheikh H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to the Kingdom of Norway will bolster the bilateral relations in various fields, which will positively reflect on the volume of trade and exchange, as well as on cooperation and partnership relations between the private sectors in the two countries.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Chairman of Qatar Chamber said that there is a common interest and mutual keenness from both sides to develop economic and trade cooperation relations and increase the volume of mutual investments between the two countries.

He affirmed that the State of Qatar welcomes Norwegian investments in all sectors, emphasizing that it has a world-class infrastructure and a promising investment climate with investment opportunities in most sectors. He also pointed out that Qatar Chamber encourages Qatari businessmen and investors to explore the investment opportunities available in Norway.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said that the close cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and commercial fields, led to a significant growth in trade exchange between them during the past two years, reaching about QR1.3bn in 2023.

QC Chairman concluded his remarks with QNA by affirming that Qatar Chamber supports and encourages cooperation between the business sectors in the two countries, and works to facilitate the establishment of partnerships and alliances between Qatari and Norwegian companies, thereby enhancing trade and economic cooperation between them.