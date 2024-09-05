Rusted Shell Recovered In J&K's Rajouri
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An old rusted Shell was recovered by security forces in Masiti Mohalla area of Nowshera in Rajouri district on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that this morning an old rusted Shell was recovered from a construction site in Masiti Mohalla area.
Soon a team of Police and security forces reached to the spot and took the Shell in safe custody.
