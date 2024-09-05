Marty Selker For U.S. Senate, Advocates For Transparency And Voter Choice In Elections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marty Selker for US Senate

CLARION, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marty Selker, a lifelong resident of Clarion County, has officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, representing the Party of Pennsylvania. Selker's campaign emphasizes the need for greater transparency in and the protection of voters' rights to choose from a broad spectrum of candidates, beyond the traditional two-party system.Key Announcement: Selker's campaign launch follows a significant victory for the Constitution Party, which successfully overcame challenges from the Republican Party to limit third-party candidates on the Pennsylvania ballot. This win highlights the importance of maintaining an open and transparent electoral process, where voters are not restricted by the dominance of the two major parties.“I believe in a transparent election system that gives Pennsylvanians real options at the ballot box,” said Selker.“The strength of our democracy comes from an informed electorate with genuine choices. Limiting those options undermines our freedoms and weakens our political system.”Campaign Focus:- Election Transparency: Selker supports reforms to increase transparency in how elections are conducted, ensuring that all candidates, including third-party representatives, have equal access to the ballot.- Defending Constitutional Rights: Selker is committed to upholding the Constitution, with a focus on protecting individual freedoms, including free speech, religious liberty, and the right to bear arms.- Voter Choice: His campaign stresses the importance of providing voters with more choices, advocating for an electoral system that allows third-party candidates to compete fairly.About Marty Selker: Marty Selker has lived in Clarion County, PA, his entire life, working in business and the natural gas industry. His strong work ethic, family values, and deep ties to Pennsylvania drive his commitment to serving the people of his state.For more information on Marty Selker's campaign, visit:constitutionpartypamartyselkerforsenateBoilerplate:Marty Selker is a U.S. Senate candidate representing the Constitution Party of Pennsylvania. Dedicated to election transparency, voter choice, and protecting constitutional rights, Selker seeks to bring principled leadership to Washington. Born and raised in Clarion County, PA, Selker is a passionate advocate for the people of Pennsylvania.### END ###

Marty Selker

Friends for Marty Selker

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.