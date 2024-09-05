Qatari Amir’s trip to Sweden enhances economic relations between both nations

(MENAFN) Micael Johansson, the President and CEO of Saab, emphasized the significance of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s recent visit to Sweden, highlighting its role in enhancing the bilateral relations between Qatar and Sweden. Johansson, in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), articulated that the visit is pivotal for advancing cooperation and opening new avenues for economic and investment partnerships. He expressed his hope that the visit would lead to the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding that would facilitate various investments and commercial activities between the two nations.



Saab, a prominent Swedish defense equipment and systems company, has established a long-standing presence in the Middle East, including in Qatar. Johansson noted that Saab’s involvement in Qatar has primarily focused on air traffic management solutions and airport support, which include optimizing aircraft flow and developing training and simulation equipment for military purposes. He affirmed that discussions regarding air traffic control solutions are ongoing with Qatar, reflecting a continued interest in expanding collaboration in this sector.



Johansson also voiced strong support for Qatar's National Vision 2030, highlighting that Saab’s capabilities align well with the vision’s social, economic, and developmental goals. He stressed Saab’s commitment to enhancing community safety and providing a secure environment to foster sustainable development. Furthermore, Johansson pointed out the importance of deepening cooperation in artificial intelligence and related systems, an area where Saab is actively involved. He expressed enthusiasm for exploring opportunities to collaborate with Qatar in advancing AI technologies.



In his concluding remarks, Johansson underscored Saab’s dedication to enhancing local capabilities through technology transfer and expertise sharing. He emphasized the company's openness to exploring various forms of cooperation with Qatar, particularly in traffic management, training, and other sectors. Johansson expressed optimism that ongoing discussions would lead to successful joint projects and programs, leveraging Saab's extensive equipment and platforms in its areas of specialization.

