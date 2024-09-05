Qatar Chamber, Business Sweden formalize collaboration with MOU signing

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Swedish Trade & Invest Council (Business Sweden) formalized their collaboration through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Stockholm. The agreement, signed by QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and Maha Bouzeid, Vice President of Business Sweden, is designed to enhance bilateral cooperation and promote trade and investment opportunities between Qatar and Sweden. The ceremony was graced by the presence of H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassem Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, and H.E. Johan Forssell, the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri was also in attendance.



The MoU aims to facilitate and expand investment opportunities between the two nations. It is intended to assist Qatari businesses in exploring and investing in the Swedish market, while simultaneously supporting Swedish enterprises in broadening their investments within Qatar. This agreement underscores a commitment to fostering a more robust economic partnership and enhancing trade relations between the two countries.



Furthermore, the agreement is set to bolster cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and the broader economy. By focusing on these areas, the MoU seeks to improve economic ties and create new opportunities for collaboration between Qatar and Sweden. Both parties will work together to identify and pursue mutual interests, driving forward economic growth and investment in both nations.



Overall, this partnership reflects a shared goal of strengthening economic relations and expanding investment opportunities. The MoU will serve as a framework for future collaboration, aiming to open new avenues for trade and investment while promoting sustained economic development between Qatar and Sweden.

