DR Congo to receive 1st shipment of nearly 100,000 doses of mpox vaccines on Thursday

(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to receive its first shipment of nearly 100,000 doses of mpox vaccines on Thursday, according to the African Union’s agency. This delivery marks a significant step in combating the mpox outbreak that has severely affected the country, which has a population of approximately 100 million people. The outbreak has been escalating, with increasing cases and fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for vaccination.



Jean Kaseya, the head of the Africa Centres for Control and Prevention, expressed satisfaction with the arrival of the initial batch of vaccines. He noted that more than 99,000 doses are expected to be delivered, which represents a critical boost in the efforts to control the disease. The African Union’s health agency has been closely monitoring the situation and coordinating the logistics to ensure the timely arrival of the vaccines.



Since the beginning of the year, the World Health Organization has reported over 17,500 mpox cases and 629 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The scale of the outbreak underscores the importance of these vaccine doses in mitigating further spread and reducing mortality. The arrival of the vaccines is anticipated to play a crucial role in the country’s response to the ongoing health crisis.



The vaccines will be transported by plane from Copenhagen, Denmark, with the flight scheduled to depart on Wednesday evening. The shipment is expected to land at Kinshasa's international airport on Thursday at 11:00 GMT. This delivery represents a significant logistical effort and a critical step forward in addressing the mpox outbreak in the region.

