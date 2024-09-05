EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG receives biggest single order from Europe to date

05.09.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Largest single deal from Europe: Order for 4 MW of AEM Electrolysers from Renco SpA 



Total order volume in the upper seven-digit euro range 



Additional order of 1 Megawatt AEM Electrolyser from FMC s.r.l 



Electrolysers will be implemented in“Hydrogen Valley” projects in Italy Hamburg, September 05, 2024. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) receives the largest single order from Europe to date. The company has received an order from Opificio Idrogeno Marche (OIM), a investment company of Renco and Pollarini Group, for four AEM multicore- electrolysers with a total capacity of 4 MW. Renco is a leading industrial service provider in Italy and offers engineering and construction services for the oil, gas, renewable energy and civil infrastructure sectors, among others. The Pollarini Group specialises in poultry breeding, over years expands in real estate and now focused on renewable energy private investments. The order from OIM represents the largest single order for Enapter in Europe to date and is intended for the Marche region in eastern Italy, where one of 52 state-funded Italian 'Hydrogen Valleys' is currently being developed. Plans for this include the construction of a hydrogen production plant powered by renewable energies and a hydrogen refuelling station. The green hydrogen produced with Enapter's electrolysers will primarily be used to refuel vehicles. In addition, Enapter will supply a further megawatt-scale electrolyser to the Italian energy company FMC s.r.l from Italy's Montefusco region. FMC produces photovoltaic modules, among other things, and will use the AEM Nexus to develop a hydrogen production plant located in the industrial area of Pianodardine, in the city of Avellino, utilizing photovoltaic solar sources, intended for the distribution of hydrogen for industrial uses. The area is part of the six Hydrogen Valleys financed by the Campania Region through the PNRR measure. In the second phase the company plans constructing a refuelling station directly connected to the hydrogen production plant via a pipeline adjacent to FMC's production facility. The two contracts have a total order value in the upper seven-figure euro range. These devices will be delivered in 2025. As part of the Italian government's subsidised Hydrogen Valleys initiative to expand regional hydrogen clusters, Enapter has now concluded binding contracts with a total volume of 11.5 MW. The company assumes that further orders will follow in the context of this government development plan Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter:“By creating 'Hydrogen Valleys' throughout the country, Italy is setting an example for Europe and is thus succeeding in triggering further hydrogen projects. We are delighted that a large number of customers in Italy have decided in favour of our electrolysers as a result and that our products can therefore make their contribution to a clean industry, economy and environment in Italy.”



About Enapter Enapter is the market leader in AEM Electrolysers – innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive raw materials such as iridium and delivers maximum output from fluctuating renewable energies. The electrolysers' unique modular design enables rapid piloting and scaling of green hydrogen solutions as well as highly efficient production. Thousands of Enapter AEM Electrolysers are already in use by over 360 customers in more than 55 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-x and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy. Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

