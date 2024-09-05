Bipasha Shares Video Of Daughter Devi Singing Adorably For ‘Gannu Baba’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Bipasha Basu shared a of her daughter Devi welcoming“Gannu Baba” home with her singing.

Bipasha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Devi singing“Ganpati Bappa Morya” and playing around with decoratives.

The actress captioned the clip:“Devi Welcoming Gannu Baba with her sweet singing. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born.

Recently, Bipasha's husband and Karan Singh Grover on Tuesday shared a heartwarming video of his wife and daughter Devi having a fun playful time in the house.

The post was captioned as: "My heaven...#monkeylove #choosingsunshine".

Bipasha commented on Karan's post and said: "Oh No...Mamma and Devi masti time exposed by our in house pap Papa".

The duo had tied the knot in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan has been a part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

He has appeared in movies like 'Hate Story 3', and 'Bhram'.

Karan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

The actress was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.